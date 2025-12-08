Mandarin speaking Exterior/Interior Lighting Studio Engineer
Incluso AB / Arkitektjobb / Göteborg Visa alla arkitektjobb i Göteborg
2025-12-08
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Incluso AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Lilla Edet
, Borås
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for a Mandarin speaking Exterior/Interior Lightning Studio Engineer for a global company in Gothenburg. Start is ASAP, 5 months contract to begin with. This role is 100% onsite in Gothenburg.
Description of the assignment
Being the voice of design, communicating design intents and needs within engineering
Translating engineering requirements into design possibilities
Transferring and describing engineering and key legislative requirements to design
Generate feasible solutions for technically challenging areas
Managing and documenting agreements between design and engineering
Understand design intent and contribute technical solutions to drive development in the design direction
Document feasibility of design themes and raise critical issues
Set up new light concepts in Catia and optical software
Secure competitive lighting solutions for design. i.e Benchmark all competitors.
Tech scouting and arranging presentations/workshops with innovation companies and suppliers within the lighting field.
Be updated on existing manufacturing methods and technologies
Qualifications and skills required for the role
Technical university or equivalent.
+10 yrs working experience in automotive industry.
Very deep lamp technology, engineering, and legal requirement knowledge.
Very good Catia and Teamcenter experience
Capable of understanding design and proposing technical solutions to realise design intent.
Automotive product concept and component design experience on both exterior and interior lighting.
Complete understanding of vehicle development process.
Extensive automotive lamp concept engineering experience with an appreciation for aesthetic challenges.
An understanding of the engineering and validation processes for vehicle components and systems.
A working knowledge of component manufacturing, tooling requirements and lead times.
Experience supporting development of physical lamp prototypes to assess lighting concepts.
Fluency in English.
Meriterious
Preferably optical software experience (SPEOS, Lucidshape, Light tools).
Experience working in a design studio.
Mandarin speaking.
Personal attributes
Leadership skills
Ability to work individually as well as in cross functional teams and being able to take a leading role
Highly effective and productive
Excellent communication skills and teamwork abilities
Other
Ability to travel to China on occasion. It must be confirmed that the candidate will not have issues obtaining a travel visa from the Chinese Visa Application Center.
Work will be performed in Studio in Sweden.
This is a full-time consultant position in Gothenburg through Incluso. Start is ASAP, 5 months limited contract to begin with, with possibility of extension after that. This role is 100% onsite in Gothenburg. Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Marianne Nilsson, recruiter at Incluso. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Incluso AB
(org.nr 559002-3213) Arbetsplats
Incluso Kontakt
Marianne Nilsson marianne@incluso.se +46 70 417 44 19 Jobbnummer
9634468