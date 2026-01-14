Managing Director
2026-01-14
As Managing Director, you are responsible for providing strategic leadership by developing and implementing the company's vision, mission, and long-term plans to drive growth, profitability, and market presence. You oversee all daily operations, including planning, logistics, sales, procurement, and overall coordination of business functions, while also managing financial performance through budgeting, monitoring, and reporting to ensure efficient use of resources and long-term financial stability. The role ensures full compliance with applicable laws, regulations, and internal policies, maintaining high standards of corporate governance. In addition, you build and maintain strong relationships with customers, suppliers, partners, and other key stakeholders to strengthen the company's reputation and support business expansion, while leading, mentoring, and motivating teams to foster a positive work culture, accountability, and high performance across the organization.
