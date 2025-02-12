Managing Director
We are creative, we are flexible, and we are growing.
One of Sweden's leading gaming and casino solution providers, offering services across Europe, LATAM, and Africa. Partnering with major industry players to power their platforms, the company is rapidly growing, currently a team of around 25, based in central Gothenburg.
We are looking for a highly motivated, strategic, and dynamic Managing Director to join one of the most innovative and entrepreneurial companies in the gaming sector.
This company is making a significant impact in the game development world. As part of the senior management team, you will play a key role in shaping the future of this successful and rapidly expanding business, driving growth and ensuring operational excellence.
The Role:
As Managing Director, you will organize and oversee the daily operations of the company, ensuring that the business is well-coordinated and productive by managing procedures and people. You will be expected to take a leadership role within the organization, ensuring that all operational functions are managed efficiently and effectively while motivating a high-performing team.
Your responsibilities will include managing the sales, delivery, and maintenance of all Solidicon products through key existing customers. Additionally, you will play a crucial role in driving the company's global expansion by attracting new and diverse clients.
You will also oversee new customer launches, ensuring each client is effectively managed from initial onboarding through ongoing operations.
Collaboration is key in this role-you will work closely with the technology development team, finance, and trading teams. While this is not an IT operations role, knowledge of online gaming platforms and IT operations will be beneficial.
About you:
You will need to have held a senior leadership position within the gaming industry, ideally in sports betting, virtual games, and casino operations.
A deep understanding of diverse business functions-including finance, supply chain, and customer service-is essential. You must also have strong knowledge of sports betting and gaming regulations, ensuring compliance with legal frameworks.
As a highly organized and commercially minded leader, you will be adept at reviewing financial data, contributing to operational budgets to drive profitability, and assessing overall business performance.
This is a unique opportunity to take on a pivotal leadership role in a high-profile, fast-growing company. Senior-level involvement in strategic decision-making at this scale is rare, making it an ideal opportunity for an ambitious, hands-on, and driven individual eager to play a key role in the company's expansion.
Expertise in the gaming sector across Europe, LATAM, and Africa is crucial. You must demonstrate a strong track record in retail management, investment planning, and operational excellence, with a focus on executing successful long-term projects in these markets.
What's in it for you? Glad you asked!
We offer you a fun and dedicated workplace where everyone is equally important to the products and the success we share. You will be surrounded by friendly and talented colleagues with brave ideas and ambitions to make a difference.
Strong values and purpose-driven company
An agile development environment that is trust-based
Room for creativity and initiatives
Work-life balance
Competitive salary and yearly bonus
Private pension plan and health insurance
6 weeks of paid vacation
A new awesome office on Avenyn complete with an in-house cinema, VR-area (and soon our own bar of refreshments)
Yearly team-building trips to warm and sunny countries
Yearly visit to ICE gaming expo in London or South Africa
One week dedicated to professional development each year
Wednesdays work from home and flexible remote
Good referral bonus program
5000 SEK wellness allowance
We look forward to hearing from you!
