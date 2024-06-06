Manager, Series
Netflix Services Sweden AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Stockholm
2024-06-06
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Netflix Services Sweden AB i Stockholm
Netflix is the world's leading streaming entertainment service with over 270 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries, feature films and mobile games across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch, pause and resume watching as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, and can change their plans at any time. In EMEA, Netflix is headquartered in Amsterdam.
Our ideal candidate loves storytelling and can shape, and deliver commercially successful shows with broad appeal, bring joy, and help grow our member base. They will have a strong sense of editorial judgment, a regional sensibility, and the ability to guide a production from pre-production, throughout the production process to post-production and launch. They will have a vast network of key players/stakeholders in the market/industry, including Directors, Head of Production, Editors and On-screen talent.
They should be self-motivated, proactive individuals who think fast on their feet and are flexible and adaptable. This demanding and fast-moving role will require a proactive and positive thinker with sound judgment and initiative. They should be able to juggle multiple and diverse responsibilities across projects at varying stages of development. They should be judicious, keen on creative detail, and have excellent problem-solving skills. They should be solution-oriented, pragmatic, open-minded self-starters who can manage a high-volume production slate and diverse creative/production partners. Above all, the candidate should be self-aware, confident, trustworthy, conscientious, motivated and discerning.
Key Responsibilities:
The Manager, Series, is a key team member who will play a critical role in developing creatively excellent series helping to build a steady programming pipeline in line with the needs of the series slate, and working with other cross-functional colleagues on greenlit projects. The role involves:
Acting as lead creative during the development stage with the aim of delivering creatively excellent scripts that will bring joy to our members.
Working collaboratively with Netflix teams
Be an effective collaborator to our producing partners, throughout the production and post-production process.
What success looks like:
Creative excellence in material - as evidenced by sticky shows.
Filmmaker joy - a well-executed onboarding and hand-off process for partners during the transition from Development through to Production and Post.
Improvement in knowledge sharing - Better information sharing regarding creative wins and learnings within the Nordics Series team, and also to/from other Content teams
Experience:
Demonstrable experience (15years+) as a functional expert working in the media industry, ideally on scripted content as an Executive Producer, specifically in Denmark.
Candidate needs to be based in Copenhagen or Stockholm.
A track record of delivering creatively excellent shows with outstanding production values.
In-depth knowledge of the Nordics, including a strong network with the creative community, Directors, Heads of Department, Editors, and on-screen talent. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Netflix Services Sweden AB
(org.nr 559308-9807), https://jobs.netflix.com/
Hamngatan 26 (visa karta
)
111 46 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
8732916