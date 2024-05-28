Manager Operations
2024-05-28
We develop and manufacture turnkey energy storage solutions, based on lithium-ion battery technology. Our goal is to engineer technology that both stores and optimizes energy as we shift towards more efficient energy usage and renewable energy sources on a global scale. You'll have the opportunity to work with exceptional engineers, scientists, developers and more to pave the way for the next big leap in the energy industry through our battery energy storage and optimization systems.
As an Manager Operator, you will be working together with a skilled and wonderful team located in Polarium X2, our technology center. Together with the team, you will work in the production of Polarium's latest batteries, including assembling of Energy Optimazation -systems. We see that you thrive in a dynamic environment where both collaboration and the ability to work independently are a must.
About the role
We are hiring an Operations Manager to lead our operations in Polarium X2, which are located in center north of Stockholm. You will scale our operations to keep up with an annual expected growth rate. This will require building out the team, improving the efficiency of the team and fulfillment center in Sweden.
Responsibilities
Full responsibility for PX2 operations
Manage a growing team
Budget responsibility for all costs relating to operations in PX2
Build and improve systems (software and hardware) and processes to increase the efficiency of the operations team
Who are you?
We are looking for a self going, detail-oriented person with capability to see the whole picture. You have excellent technical skills who constantly seeks new knowledge within the area. We believe you have 3-5 years' experience from similar positions. We also believe you have knowledge from agile development and enjoy fast growing cooperate environment.
Qualifications and experience:
Master or bachelor 's degree in relevant education
Good communication skills, and you are fluent in English, both spoken and written
Swedish work permit.
What's in it for you?
We offer a challenging position in an open and friendly environment where we help each other to develop and create value. Your work will have a true impact on Polariums future success. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-22
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Polarium Energy Solutions AB
Solnavägen 3H
113 63 STOCKHOLM
