Manager of Plant Engineering
2026-01-18
About Blykalla
Blykalla is pioneering next-generation nuclear power with innovative small modular reactor (SMR) technology. We are building a robust pipeline of new sites and future off-take partnerships, enabling the delivery of flexible, clean baseload power to the world's most demanding industrial, commercial, and municipal customers.
To realize this vision, we are seeking a Manager of Plant Engineering who will lead the transformation of our reactor technology into a complete, buildable power plant - integrating every system, building, and structure into a safe and efficient SMR facility ready for construction and operation.
The Role
As Manager of Plant Engineering, you will lead the design and realization of Blykalla's SMR facility - transforming our reactor technology into a complete, buildable power plant. You'll be responsible for coordinating all engineering activities across the EPC phases (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction), ensuring that every system, building, and structure comes together as a safe, integrated, and constructible facility.
You will also play a key leadership role in building and developing Blykalla's Plant Engineering team, fostering technical excellence and cross-functional collaboration across the organization. This is a rare opportunity to shape both the technical foundation and the culture of a next-generation energy company.
You will work closely with our internal engineering teams and external partners to secure technical readiness from design to commissioning. The role requires both strategic leadership and hands-on technical understanding - balancing system-level integration with practical, on-site execution.
Key Responsibilities
As Manager of Plant Engineering, you will lead the full engineering scope of Blykalla's SMR facility - transforming reactor technology into a complete, safe, and constructible power plant. You'll build and develop a high-performing team, foster collaboration across disciplines, and ensure that the plant's engineering execution aligns with Blykalla's ambitious growth. Your leadership will connect strategy with execution, guiding both people and projects from concept through commissioning.
In this role, you will:
Lead and coordinate all engineering activities across the EPC phases (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) for the SMR facility and supporting systems.
Build and grow a multidisciplinary Plant Engineering team, attracting top talent and developing technical excellence within the organization.
Provide clear technical direction and coaching to ensure a strong culture of accountability, quality, and collaboration.
Own the overall plant integration - ensuring all systems, buildings, and infrastructure form a coherent, constructible, and maintainable facility.
Oversee design, layout, and integration across key disciplines:
Process Engineering - system design, flow schemes, and integration
Mechanical and Rotating Equipment - pumps, heat exchangers, auxiliaries
Piping Design - routing, layout, and interconnections
Civil and Structural Engineering - buildings, foundations, and infrastructure
Electrical Systems - power distribution, grounding, and plant utilities
HVAC and Building Systems - ventilation, heating, and environmental control
Instrumentation and Control - sensors, automation, and control architecture
Ensure constructability, installability, and maintainability are built into every design decision.
Align engineering deliverables with construction and installation planning, together with Project Execution.
Drive technical readiness for procurement, fabrication, and on-site installation.
Provide engineering leadership during construction and commissioning - ensuring quality, configuration control, and compliance with safety standards.
Coordinate closely with Nuclear & Safety Engineering to align on safety boundaries, classifications, and regulatory interfaces.
Collaborate with key industrial partners to deliver complete and verified EPC packages.
Lead plant-level technical reviews, readiness gates, and structured handovers between engineering, procurement, and construction.
Promote model-based, data-driven engineering to enhance traceability, integration, and continuous improvement across all EPC phases.
Your Profile
MSc or higher in Mechanical, Process, or Engineering (or equivalent).
15+ years of experience in EPC execution for large power or process plants, including design, installation, and commissioning.
Proven track record from power generation, combined-cycle, nuclear, or major industrial facilities.
Strong understanding of multidisciplinary plant integration, construction methodology, and commissioning workflows.
Experience leading cross-functional teams and partner organizations across design, procurement, and site execution.
Familiar with international standards and frameworks (ASME, EN, ISO 81346, IAEA).
Execution-oriented, structured, and pragmatic - balancing high-level system integration with practical on-site understanding.
Based in Stockholm, with experience in plant and production development.
Location
This position is for our office in Stockholm.
Why Join Us
At Blykalla, you'll be part of a bold mission to redefine how the world produces clean energy. You'll work alongside some of Sweden's brightest engineers and scientists in an environment that values curiosity, collaboration, and action.
We offer competitive compensation, a great work culture, and the opportunity to help shape one of the most exciting engineering projects in Europe.
So, what do you think?
Don't miss the chance to be at the forefront of revolutionizing nuclear power. Join our team as Manager of Plant Engineering and help shape the energy landscape of tomorrow. Apply today with your resume and a cover letter highlighting your relevant experience and achievements.
We are proud to foster an inclusive workplace free from discrimination. We strongly believe that diversity of experience, perspectives, and background will lead to a better environment for our employees and a better product. This is something we value deeply, and we encourage everyone to be a part of changing the way the world thinks about power supply!
We do not accept applications via email.
