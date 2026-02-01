Manager Msat Device Injectables
2026-02-01
Job Title: Manager MSAT Device Injectables
Location: Uppsala, Sweden (Hybrid)
We are looking for a passionate and strategic Manager Devices and Injectables to join our world-class MS&T organization in Uppsala. This is a unique opportunity to lead the technical strategy, process excellence, and lifecycle management for Galderma's most advanced injectable and device products - shaping global launches, driving innovation, and ensuring manufacturing performance that impacts millions of patients worldwide.
At Galderma, you won't just take on a job - you'll contribute to science-driven solutions, guide a high-performing team, and build the next generation of manufacturing capability. If you're ready to combine leadership with meaningful impact, this is the role for you.
About Galderma
Galderma is the emerging pure-play dermatology category leader, present in approximately 90 countries. We deliver an innovative, science-based portfolio of flagship brands and services across Injectable Aesthetics, Dermatological Skincare, and Therapeutic Dermatology.
Since 1981, we have dedicated our focus and passion to the human body's largest organ - the skin. By understanding that the skin we are in shapes our lives, we are advancing dermatology for every skin story.
Job Description
As Manager Devices and Injectables, you will lead the technical lifecycle management of Devices and Injectables and act as a key driver for robust manufacturing processes. You will serve as a technical authority, ensure compliance with global regulatory expectations, and lead a team of MS&T specialists dedicated to injectable and device manufacturing.
Your focus will span process validation, tech transfer, CPV, troubleshooting, investigations, and continuous improvement - forming the backbone of safe, high-quality, and efficient production.
Key Responsibilities
As the Manager Devices and Injectables, you will drive technical strategy and operational excellence across manufacturing processes. Acting as a technical authority, you will ensure products are manufactured safely, efficiently, and in full compliance with global standards.
You will lead and support new product introductions, major technology transfer activities, and product remediation initiatives, while ensuring process knowledge is maintained and continuously improved. A core part of your role is to assess the impact of manufacturing changes, define and track technical CAPAs, and provide MS&T expertise during deviations, investigations, and technical complaints.
You will develop and execute process validation and revalidation strategies, author and review protocols and reports, and oversee ongoing continued process verification and annual product reviews. Your analyses will feed into recommendations for corrective actions and long-term improvements.
Collaboration is central: you will work closely with Production, Quality, Engineering, R&D, and global partners to resolve shop-floor challenges, support change controls, lead risk assessments, and provide technical insight during supplier evaluations.
As a people leader, you will mentor and develop MS&T scientists, fostering an inclusive, collaborative environment where expertise grows and accountability thrives. You ensure operational continuity by delegating effectively and building a resilient, high-performing team.
Key Requirements & Qualifications
To succeed in this role, you bring a strong mix of technical depth, leadership capability, and regulatory understanding within pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturing, particularly in Devices and Injectables. You are comfortable navigating a global environment and balancing strategic decision-making with hands-on technical support.
You likely have 10+ years of experience in pharma or medical device manufacturing, ideally with exposure to Devices and Injectables, fill-finish, or related processes, and at least 3 years of managerial experience, guiding technical experts or cross-functional teams.
Your background includes a solid foundation in manufacturing science and technology, experience in technology transfer, and a strong track record in process validation (PPQ, CPV) and lifecycle management. You are well-versed in GMP, ISO 13485, ICH, and global regulatory expectations, and have led investigations, performed root-cause analyses, implemented CAPAs, and contributed to regulatory submissions (IND, BLA, NDA, or variations).
Core competencies include:
* Leading technology transfers from development to commercial manufacturing
* Designing, executing, and reviewing process validation and revalidation protocols
* Managing deviation investigations and implementing CAPAs
* Supporting regulatory submissions and compliance inspections
* Collaborating across matrix and international teams
Strong communication skills, the ability to explain complex technical topics to diverse stakeholders, and fluency in English are essential.
Additional strengths that are highly beneficial include experience with structured problem-solving tools (FMEA, Ishikawa, 5 Whys), global or cross-border technology transfers, project management certifications (PMP, PRINCE2), and Swedish language skills.
Why Join Galderma in Uppsala?
Our Uppsala site is Galderma's Global Center of Excellence for Aesthetics - home to over 800 professionals across R&D, manufacturing, engineering, and clinical development. Here, science meets real-world application and innovation becomes product reality.
What we offer
* Career development & learning opportunities
* Attractive benefits and bonus programs
* High-impact Devices and Injectables projects
* A global & inclusive culture
* Strong team spirit and engagement
* Work-life balance & wellbeing initiatives
Are You the One We're Looking For?
We seek people who take ownership, drive results, embrace learning, and bring positive energy to their teams. You combine initiative with collaboration and are motivated by contributing to something that truly matters for patients, consumers, and healthcare professionals.
