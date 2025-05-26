Manager Local Accounting Specialists (FCA)
Volvo Business Services AB / Ekonomichefsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla ekonomichefsjobb i Göteborg
2025-05-26
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Kungsbacka
, Borås
, Trollhättan
eller i hela Sverige
Who we are and what we believe in
We are committed to shaping the future landscape of efficient, safe, and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents across the group's leading brands and entities.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, you will be working with some of the sharpest and most creative brains in our field to be able to leave our society in better shape for the next generation. We are passionate about what we do, and we thrive on teamwork. We are almost 100,000 people united around the world by a culture of care, inclusiveness, and empowerment.
Group Finance contributes to realizing the vision of the Volvo Group by developing and providing a wide range of expert services from financial planning to accounting, business controlling, M&As, financial reporting and investor relations. With Volvo Group Finance you will be part of a global and diverse team of highly skilled professionals who work with passion, trust each other and embrace change to stay ahead. We make our customers win.
Financial Control & Accounting (FCA) is a part of Group Finance with the responsibility to ensure that financial performance is correctly reflected for Business Areas, Truck Divisions, Group Functions and legal entities. FCA also provides local tax administration and compliance as well as global shared services through delivery centers in Accounting Services with quality focused and process efficient service deliveries. We have approximately 1.400 employees with a global footprint in 50+ countries closely integrated with local business operations. We always strive to develop and automate our processes and to further increase our role as key business partner. FCA drives quality and efficiency through lean optimization, digitalization, and offshoring.
We are now looking for a manager for our Local Accounting Specialist team
In this role you will lead and develop a team of 23 experienced and engaged accounting specialists. The department is divided into two teams, Payroll & Pensions and Expenses, Payment & Statistics (EPS). For the Payroll & Pension team there is an appointed team leader supporting you in your daily work. You will lead and support the daily work and projects to secure the operational deliveries within the teams.
The EPS team handles yearly more than 4000 manual payments and approx. 55000 travel expenses sent from employees from 30 Swedish legal entities. The team is responsible for securing the correctness of travel expenses, representation, and receipts, and secure payments to employees. The EPS team are responsible to develop and deliver financial mandatory statistics to SCB for legal entities in scope for FCA Sweden. We are also in the middle of an exciting journey to implement SAP Concur which will provide Volvo Group in Sweden with a new expense tool. You will play an important part in supporting the implementation. You will have many different stakeholders both internally and externally.
The Payroll & Pensions team is responsible for the accounting of payroll and pensions for 25 Swedish legal entities. The team deliver analyses and support business within our area of expertise. You will work closely together with the team leader to deliver closings in time and in parallel work with team targets and adjust to new accounting principles and guidelines.
You will also be part of FCA Group & Sweden management team where you will co-operate with positive and forward-leaning attitude colleagues. You will have the opportunity to work and learn more about additional areas of expertise which will enable you to build a great network within Volvo Group. FCA is on a digitalization journey in the accounting processes, and you will take an active role to drive the transformation within your team.
Who are you?
We are looking for a senior leader with academic degree in accounting and extensive experience in accounting. Experience of working in a multi-cultural and global context is a plus. To be successful in this position, you are positive, flexible, driven and you have a lean and solution-oriented mindset. It is important that you are structured and well-organized and have excellent communication skills, both in Swedish and English. You are a collaborative team member proficient in understanding and translating others' needs into effective solutions, as well as sharing knowledge with colleagues.
What's in it for you?
You will get the opportunity to work together with highly skilled and committed colleagues in an exciting environment which provides opportunities to develop both professionally and personally. You will play a key role in forming the future of FCA. You will become a part of a company culture based on our core values; Customer Success, Trust, Passion, Change and Performance.
Ready for the next move?
This position is based in Arendal in Gothenburg, Sweden.
The last application date is 2025-06-08 but please send your application as soon as possible since we will review applications continuously.
For further information or questions, please contact:
Mats Pettersson, Vice President FCA Group & Sweden, mats.pettersson@volvo.com
Christina Hagberg, People & Culture Partner, christina.hagberg@volvo.com
We look forward to your application!
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "21698-43411737". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197) Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Kontakt
Kristina Dahm Ahlén +46 765537000 Jobbnummer
9360884