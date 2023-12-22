Manager Line Planning
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
At Hitachi Energy our purpose is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We bring power to our homes, schools, hospitals and factories. Join us and work with fantastic people, while learning and developing yourself on projects that have a real impact to our communities and society. Bring your passion, bring your energy, and be part of a global team that appreciates a simple truth: Diversity + Collaboration = Great Innovation
We strive to be world leaders in electric power by helping countries to have greener, stronger and cleaner electricity. By bringing sustainable energy to more and more people, we can reduce our impact on the planet. When you work with us, you will therefore be part of a higher purpose where each department contributes. Together we can encourage the next innovation - to make life better for everyone.
We are looking for a Manager Line Planning to be a Center of Expertise for planning and execution for line organization's scope in project deliveries within HVDC Engineering, Products, Construction & Commissioning and T&SD.
Your responsibilities
Ensure that fit-for purpose discipline and department detailed planning & scheduling are developed and applied in R&D-projects, tenders and projects in the Line Planning group.
Act as the center of expertise for Line Planning.
Manage Line Planning team with a focus on operational execution and short/medium-term operational/tactical responsibilities.
Being responsible for human resource planning, selection, development and performance management.
Act as Line Planner for the Project Engineering Manager group. Support the Project Engineering Manager Line Manager to generate constrained resource plans for the line organization to meet overall demand and assists Line Manager in effective resource management and decision making.
Analyze requirements and ensure that essential work activities are for each discipline and department are identified, are properly linked, have realistic durations and are resource loaded to serve as the project schedule template for the line organization's scope.
Being responsible for resource allocation and prioritization decisions.
Your background
You have a Bachelor's or Master's degree in electrical engineering.
Knowledge and experience from system development, preferably within HVDC technology.
Proven leadership skills, with a collaborative, solutions-oriented approach and strong communication skills.
You are structured, flexible and hold great qualifications in project management.
You have great skills in planning and controlling a time schedule and a budget.
You have genuine technical interest and are always open to develop your skills within other fields.
Knowledge how to use Microsoft's Office suite of software, especially Microsoft Excel, Word and PowerPoint.
Fluent in written and spoken English. Knowledge of Swedish is desirable.
More about us
Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply before 19th of January! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting Manager Rachit Sharma, rachit.sharma@hitachienergy.com
, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Torbjörn Wilund, +46 107-38 25 73, Unionen: Stefan Barkman, +46 107-38 33 04, Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, +46 107-38 29 12. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Specialist Magnus Rönnholm, magnus.ronnholm@hitachienergy.com
Hitachi Energy is a global technology leader that is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We serve customers in the utility, industry and infrastructure sectors with innovative solutions and services across the value chain. Together with customers and partners, we pioneer technologies and enable the digital transformation required to accelerate the energy transition towards a carbon-neutral future. We are advancing the world's energy system to become more sustainable, flexible and secure whilst balancing social, environmental and economic value. Hitachi Energy has a proven track record and unparalleled installed base in more than 140 countries. Headquartered in Switzerland, we employ around 40,000 people in 90 countries and generate business volumes of approximately $10 billion USD.
