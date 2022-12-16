Manager Export Logistics
2022-12-16
ABOUT US
The Absolut Company is part of the Pernod Ricard Group and consists of 500 talented employees from all over the world. The Absolut Company is responsible for the global production, Innovation, Strategic Marketing of Absolut Vodka, Malibu and Kahlúa. At The Absolut Company, we offer you a position in our fun, high-performing team that loves what we do. You will be part of a global organization, working with iconic brands in a world-class learning environment.
We are a proud company with a genuine Passion for progression and company values : we are TAC - Together - Audacious - Committed.
The Absolut Company (TAC) Customer Services Department is looking for a Manager Export Logistics at the Customer Service department, that would like to take part in the process of shipping Absolut and Malibu brands to the world.
ABOUT THE ROLE
The Customer Service (CS) Department within TAC handles all customer orders from "order to cash" globally, with customers in 126 countries. We are key stake holders in the process of executing the company's annual plan and possess and share the core knowledge of exporting and shipping alcohol over the world. Our brands are premium products, and we are expected to provide excellent customer service to our markets and partners.
We are today a great team of 12 dedicated and professional people located at our head office in Stockholm. We are now looking for a new talent to join our team!
Key responsibilities and activities:
Responsible for selected market: handling orders and communicate very closely with the market companies
Issue export documents and make sure TAC fulfil all legal requirements regarding export/import regulation
Ensure a daily contact with transport carriers to ensure that our products reach markets in a timely manner
Secure a daily contact with the Supply Chain team in our factory for Absolut vodka in Åhus regarding planning, executing shipments and loading
Co-operate closely with Manzanares, the warehouse in Spain, regarding Malibu & Kahlúa
Managing invoices and EMCS (movement of excise goods)
ABOUT YOU
You are passionate about Logistics and Customer Service, and own minimum 3 years of experience in international trade and shipping. Customer experience is your priority, and you are a true team player.
You are also:
A specialist of customs procedures, import/export
Methodical, flexible and solution oriented
Open-minded with a can-do attitude, and high social skills
Fluent in spoken and written in English
OUR OFFER
Here at The Absolut Company, we let contradictions meet. We are a middle-sized, proud Swedish company that stands for strong values and at the same time, we are part of a huge global group that offers new international connections every day with a possibility of an international career. Here you will meet innovation in a company with more than 100 years of history.
You are welcome to The Absolut Company for who you are. We believe that an inclusive workplace with diversity of experiences and perspectives creates a vibrant work environment and mirrors our global consumers.
APPLICATION
If this role resonates with you, don't hesitate to apply. We look forward to hearing from you!
