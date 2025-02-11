Manager Customer Support
2025-02-11
The Opportunity
We are looking for a Customer Support Manager where you will lead our team working with order project management, being the main contacts for our customers around the globe in their everyday work. Your aim is to ensure that we as a company delivers world class customer experience, meeting customer requests to the best of our ability.
"You will play a key role for the success of our business unit in a stimulating environment of rapidly growing market." - Henrik Berglund, Planning & Fulfillment Manager
How you'll make an impact
Managing our team covering order management.
Responsible from order received, until delivery complete and payment received.
Working with our global customer base, consisting of both internal and external customers. Ensuring that our performance is top class, reliable and preferably exceeds customer expectations.
Collaborate close cross functionally with other departments such as sales, after sales, finance, planning, production, design and SCM.
Lead and contribute in our strive for continuous improvement of our processes.
Your Background
You are motivated, service-oriented, and well-organized.
You thrive in a team environment, have excellent communication skills, and enjoy collaborating with others.
You embrace challenges in your daily work and are always looking for ways to improve.
You have a keen interest in both the technical and commercial sides of running a business.
You possess an academic background in business administration or engineering, or you have relevant work experience in these fields.
Proficiency in English and Swedish, both written and spoken, is essential. Additional language skills are a plus.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
Join Hitachi Energy and work in a team that is dedicated to creating a future where innovative digital technologies allow greater access to cleaner energy!
Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting Manager Henrik Berglund, Henrik.berglund@hitachienergy.com
, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Håkan Blomquist, + 46 107-38 31 52; Unionen: Olle Ruzicka, +46 107-38 31 44; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Eva Schölin, eva.scholin@hitachienergy.com
. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029)
771 80 LUDVIKA Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Ludvika Jobbnummer
9157929