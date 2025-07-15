Manager
You see things a little differently. So do we. We believe that what your value is more important than what your CV says. We offer positions that will challenge your skills and let you grow. Come see things a little differently with us.
IKEA Components holds a unique position within the IKEA value chain. We develop and supply IKEA with customer friendly component solutions for better products - and better homes. This includes a responsibility for selected components and raw materials, which means development, purchase, and supply to IKEA suppliers. IKEA Components also have the assignment to provide After Sales service of components to the end customers. Our business is global and today employs 1500 people based mainly in Sweden, Slovakia and China.
We are looking for a Category Manager Assembly & Accessories
As Category Manager at IKEA Components, your main responsibility is to establish and develop a high performing and diverse supplier base which can meet the future needs of our business and customers.
You will develop and implement Category three-year business plan in line with the IKEA strategic direction to create competitive advantages for IKEA and deliver excellent results. In this assignment you are responsible to lead and develop the Category Management Team and matrix managers enabling a high performing organisation, teams and individuals. The aim is to be the preferred business partner for existing as well as new suppliers.
More specifically, the assignment includes:
Responsible for the development and implementation of the Category Business Plan
Responsible for the development of the wished position for the future supplier landscape, supplier classification and defining needs for new suppliers
Through IKEA way of doing business, responsible to secure right pre-conditions and lead to achieve professional long term business development with suppliers based on a shared business model, trust and transparency
Responsible to secure a competitive offer yet always with availability as a top priority
Responsible for recruitment, development, performance management, retention and succession plan for co-workers directly in your team.
Responsible to set actions and drive initiatives in line with IKEA overall Sustainability direction
You have a solid purchasing knowledge and proven track record of consistently meeting/exceeding results in leading and developing both business and people. You have a deep knowledge of IKEA Strategic landscape, especially IKEA Purchasing Strategy, as well as IKEA Business models. You have knowledge of supplier capabilities and material, service and production. You also have experience in leading others and previous experience of leading leaders on remote distance is an advantage.
You have a desire to find new business opportunities and to build trustful partnerships, both internally as well as externally, to reach common goals. You are highly motivated to lead people and competence development by spotting talents and support people grow - you truly believe in developing business through people!
You can lead and navigate in a complex environment filled with many unknowns and uncertainties, by pointing out a clear direction and getting people onboard and motivated. You are capable of easily switching between operational, tactical, and strategic topics depending on your needs. You are result oriented, eager to create long-lasting results both in the business and people's dimensions. You are strong in communication on all levels.
Additional information
Sound like a fit? Do you want to come to work by the lake with us? Then we want to hear from you!
We look forward to receiving your response. Please upload your CV and include your responses to the following two questions - in English, no later than July 25th, 2025, be sure to keep your answers short and concise:
What do you think you would bring to this role and make you an ideal candidate?
What inspired you to apply for this position, and how do you believe your experience matches the key requirements for the role?
IKEA offers an exciting and empowering work environment in a global marketplace. And as the world's leader at life at home, you have exceptional opportunities to grow and develop together with us
If you are one of the candidates, we think you have the required experience. We will contact you by email or phone to schedule a telephone interview. Please note, we do not accept applications by e-mail.
Due to summer vacation, the recruitment process may take a little bit longer. This position is based in Älmhult, Sweden.
