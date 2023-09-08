Malmö, Sweden
Join the Zocalo Mexican Restaurant Team in Malmö, Sweden!
Are you passionate about authentic Mexican cuisine and creating memorable dining experiences? Zocalo, Malmö's most vibrant Mexican restaurant, is on the lookout for enthusiastic individuals to join our dynamic team. If you have a zest for flavor and a love for hospitality, we want to hear from you!
Available Positions:
Restaurant Assistant
Support daily restaurant operations to ensure a seamless dining experience.
Assist with seating, reservations, and maintaining a welcoming atmosphere.
Collaborate with the team to deliver top-notch customer service.
What We Offer:
A dynamic and inclusive work environment that values creativity and teamwork.
Opportunities for growth and development within the restaurant industry.
A chance to be a part of a passionate team dedicated to bringing the flavors of Mexico to Sweden.
If you're excited to embark on a flavorful journey with us, please send your resume to careers@mbfoods.se
At Zocalo, we celebrate diversity and are an equal opportunity employer. We encourage all candidates to apply.
Additional Information:
All your information will be kept confidential according to EEO guidelines.
