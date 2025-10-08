Maintenance Technician
Job Scope
Maintenance Technician (Utilities, Facilities) responsible for the safe, reliable, and efficient operation of critical site infrastructure. The role ensures that utilities (such as water, heating/cooling, compressed air, gases, and electrical distribution) and facility systems (buildings, workshops, access, and general services) are maintained at high standards to support production and workplace safety.
Key Responsibilities
• Perform preventive and corrective maintenance on utilities systems (chillers, boilers, cooling towers, compressed air, nitrogen/oxygen systems, DI-water loops, etc.).
• Carry out maintenance and troubleshooting on facility infrastructure (HVAC, lighting, access systems, pentry, sanitary installations, etc.).
• Conduct regular inspections and monitoring to ensure systems operate within safe and optimal parameters.
• Support incident handling, fault-finding, and emergency repairs to minimize downtime.
• Execute maintenance tasks according to work orders, SOPs, and safety standards (LoTo, risk assessments, permits-to-work).
• Assist in upgrades, modifications, and commissioning of new utilities and facility equipment.
• Collaborate with contractors and suppliers, ensuring quality and compliance in outsourced maintenance work.
• Keep accurate records of performed maintenance, spare parts used, and system performance.
• Contribute to continuous improvement initiatives to enhance reliability, energy efficiency, and safety.
Accountability/Authorization
Budget responsibility: No
Direct reports: No
Work environment responsibility: Yes
Authorized to decide on investments according to role and policy.
Requirements
Qualifications and Experience
• Technical education in maintenance, utilities, or facility systems (or equivalent work experience).
• Knowledge of mechanical, electrical, or automation systems related to utilities and buildings.
• Experience with maintenance of HVAC, compressed air, chilled water, or other process utilities is a strong advantage.
Specific skills
• Safety-oriented mindset, familiar with LoTo, permits-to-work, and industrial safety standards.
• Problem-solving skills with ability to work both independently and in a team.
• Basic computer skills (CMMS, MS Office) and ability to document work in English.
Personal success factors
• Hands-on, practical, and structured approach to daily tasks.
• High sense of responsibility and reliability.
• Good communication skills and willingness to cooperate across departments.
• Continuous improvement mindset - always seeking safer and smarter ways of working.
