Maintenance Technician (2 persons)
Qvantum Energi AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Åstorp Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Åstorp
2025-10-29
Maintenance Technician - Production & Product Development
We are a group of people who think differently, have a passion for entrepreneurship and strive to maintain a flat organization where we all are expected to make a difference. We believe in making the impossible possible together - by building on each individual's personal strengths. Our goal is to change the way cities in Europe are heated and cooled, do you want to shape the future with us?
Our world is in the midst of an energy transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy sources. At Qvantum, we have developed a solution to tackle a difficult challenge that no one has been able to solve before - how to enable the many people in the big cities to live a life without dependence on fossil fuels for heating and cooling at an affordable price. We have developed a wide range of smart heat pump solutions built on modern software. The products are suitable for everything from small apartments to large property complexes and entire residential blocks. The next generation of heat pumps are not only very energy efficient but also designed to be an active node in the electrical grid. Qvantum has developed a series of new capabilities for this purpose including our heat pump to grid (HP2G), flexready®, thermal battery and digital doctor features.
We are currently more than 350 colleagues, located in 8 different countries, and we continue to grow at a rapid pace. With factories in Sweden and Hungary, multiple R&D centres and world class specialist competencies in heat pump hardware & software development, energy systems and industrialization we are aiming to become one of the leading players in our segment in Europe.
We invite you to an exciting company building journey filled with development opportunities and an inclusive work environment that encourages professional and personal development together with dynamic and forward-thinking colleagues. Join Us!
About the role
We are growing and are now looking for a skilled Maintenance Technician to join our team in Åstorp. In this role, you will ensure that our production equipment and technical systems operate safely and efficiently, supporting both serial production and product development. You'll work hands-on with maintenance, troubleshooting, and optimization, while collaborating closely with R&D, industrialization- and production teams.
Key responsibilities:
Perform preventive and corrective maintenance on production machinery, HVAC systems, and facility utilities.
Troubleshoot and repair mechanical, electrical and automated machines.
Support setup and reconfiguration of equipment for pilot runs and new product introductions.
Collaborate with R&D, Production, Industrialization and Quality teams to solve equipment and process-related challenges.
Contribute to continuous improvement activities increasing reliability, safety, and efficiency.
Document maintenance activities and technical findings in maintenance systems.
Qualifications:
Educational background as a Mechanical Engineer, Electrical Engineer or equivalent professional experience in a technical/industrial setting.
5+ years of experience in industrial maintenance or technical service.
Solid knowledge in mechatronics, mechanics, electronics, hydraulics and pneumatics.
Strong knowledge of HVAC and refrigeration systems.
Proficiency in using hand tools, brazing, welding, pipe bending, refrigerant refilling, and other assembly techniques.
Hands-on problem-solving mindset and high attention to details.
Experience with 3D printing for custom parts is an advantage
Experience with automation, PLC troubleshooting or robotics is a plus.
Personal traits:
Problem-solver with a structured proactive approach
Curious, self-driven, and resilient under pressure
A true team player who also thrives when working independently
Excellent communication skills and used to cross-functional collaboration
Language requirements: English fluency (written and spoken) Swedish is a plus
To thrive in the role, we believe that you appreciate the scale-up phase we are in, where learning and flexibility is needed in combination with a strong drive to build systematic ways of working and implement new tools and methods. We believe you have a strength in following through, attention to details and are driven by creating results. You have a long-term perspective and value both working independently with your team and collaborating with colleagues across different functions and across Europe. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Qvantum Energi AB
(org.nr 556476-1954)
Ji-Te Gatan 7 (visa karta
)
265 38 ÅSTORP Jobbnummer
9580609