Maintenance Planner
2025-01-08
At JTI we celebrate differences, and everyone truly belongs. 46,000 people from all over the world are continuously building their unique success story with us. 83% of employees feel happy working at JTI.
To make a difference with us, all you need to do is bring your human best.
What will your story be? Apply now!
Learn more: jti.com
Department: Production
Location: Vargarda, Sweden
Reporting to: Production Manager
Role: Permanent
Maintenance Planner
The purpose of the position is to maintain and enhance the technical availability and standards of production equipment through efficient maintenance planning, scheduling, and spare parts management. The role drives continuous improvement in equipment performance and condition, ensuring product quality aligns with specifications and planned key performance indicators are met. Additionally, it oversees spare parts ordering, inventory management, and budget planning while ensuring all activities are accurately documented and maintained in the SAP PM module.
Responsibilities:
As a Maintenance Planner:
within Maintenance and Repair, you will ensure equipment availability and reliability through preventive maintenance planning, downtime analysis, optimization measures, and compliance with SAP PM guidelines to support production targets and KPIs.
within Spare Parts Management, you will optimize spare parts management by maintaining budget control, ensuring accurate inventory levels, preventing breakdowns, extending consumable life, and streamlining sourcing and organization in the system.
within 5S3R and Kaizen, you will implement and oversee 5S3R concepts, develop visual workplace management systems, and drive continuous improvement initiatives based on industry best practices.
within Safety and EHS, you will ensure safe equipment conditions and usage by identifying and addressing EHS risks, promoting adherence to safety regulations and a better work environment.
within People Management, you will build and lead a high-performance production team by coaching mechanics and operators in maintenance and SAP PM practices, fostering team autonomy, and aligning priorities through technical downtime planning
Requirements:
High school degree. Technical school or equivalent is preferable.
Minimum of 2-3 years experience in machine installation, repair and problem solving
Basic knowledge of electrics
Experience in leading teams.
English, fluently written and spoken.
Advanced knowledge in MS Office
Experience in Lean Methodology
You will be successful in this role if you:
have strong communication and cooperation skills
are analytical
are meticulous
constantly seek for improvements
think strategically
What to expect:
You will have the opportunity to work in a role with a lot of variety in a great working culture and environment in a multinational company. Besides this, we are operating in a modern environment with beautiful surroundings. In addition, we will offer you:
Development opportunities: both personally and professionally
Company performance bonus scheme
Wellness allowance
Health benefits such as medical care and doctor visits
Access to the local company benefits portal, providing exclusive discounts and services
To support us in maintaining a safe and secure work environment, we adhere to local collective bargaining agreements
Are you ready to join us? Build your success story at JTI. Apply now!
Next Steps:
After applying, if selected, please anticipate the following within 1-3 weeks of the job posting closure: Phone screening with Talent Advisor > Assessment tests > Interviews > Offer. Each step is eliminatory and may vary by role type.
At JTI, we strive to create a diverse and inclusive work environment. As an equal-opportunity employer, we welcome applicants from all backgrounds. If you need any specific support, alternative formats, or have other access requirements, please let us know.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-22
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
(org.nr 556576-4874)
Karlslund 1 (visa karta
)
104 51 VÅRGÅRDA Arbetsplats
Jti Snus AB Jobbnummer
9091923