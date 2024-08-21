Maintenance Planner
2024-08-21
We are looking for a driven Maintenance Planner to join us in our mission to contribute to a greener future. The role is a part of our bold Maintenance & Facilities team based in Skellefteå. By joining us, you will be a key player of the team and contribute to building one of the first large scale European battery factories.
About the job
As a Maintenance Planner you will work together with maintenance engineers, planners, managers, production planners, and operations representatives ensuring that maintenance activities from short and long-term scopes are up to date and feasible for execution.
Your weekly tasks will take place in the office and site. Amongst other activities, you will keep short and long term forecast up to date, manage/guide the work order flow, identify maintenance opportunities, ensure availability of resources for planned activities, verify/validate information on-site, communicate/coordinate with the different stakeholders.
This position gives you the possibility to look at maintenance from a holistic view, looking at what is happening on an Area, building, or even the whole Site.
About the team
The Maintenance & Facilities Team is a constantly growing team with around 230 members. Some of the positions you will find in the team are technicians, supervisors, manager, planners, maintenance & facility engineers. The team is based in Skellefteå.
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:
Prepare and keep updated the short- and long-term forecasts.
Ensure that maintenance work orders are ready for execution.
Validate, on-site, the feasibility of execution of maintenance work orders.
Tracking of purchase orders and services, for planned work orders.
Identify and prepare conjoint plans for maintenance activities with the other maintenance teams.
Clearly communicate information related to forecasts, backlog, amongst other topics. This, to different audiences (production, maintenance, safety, quality).
The person we are looking for is driven, structured, flexible and eager to learn. You will get the chance to have a real impact on our success story in Sweden (to start with) and see the results of your work. Our organization requires and values great self-discipline and a natural talent for making things happen. Qualities that we cherish are sense of quality, good eye to detail, friendliness, grit and a sense of humor.
Apply with CV and personal letter, or your complete Linkedin profile.
Full-time employment, fixed salary.
Planned start date is asap.
Please note that candidates considered for employment with NV may be subject to a mandatory background check process.
• Please note that any application submitted via email or direct messaging will not be considered.
Skills & Requirements
We believe that you have:
M.Ss or B.Sc degree in technical area such as mechanical, electrical or similar
3+ years of maintenance experience working in a Manufacturing Environment
3+ years using a CMMS system to manage Work Orders and Requests
Excellent English written and oral skills
Good communication/presentation skills
A "puzzle solver" mindset
Bonus points for:
Fluency in other languages (Swedish, Chinese, Korean)
Experience from a multi-cultural environment
You have a proactive way of working
Passionate and goal oriented
Ability to work well under occasionally pressured schedules with good time planning and focus on the work task
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-28
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Northvolt Ett AB
(org.nr 559154-7715)
931 36 SKELLEFTEÅ Jobbnummer
8853923