Maintenance Engineer
2024-03-05
As Maintenance engineer you will be a part of establishing maintenance routines and learn from equipment suppliers as well as the commissioning teams in order to become an expert within the factory. Your role will include the execution of preventative maintenance in collaboration with operators as well as being reactive to perform corrective maintenance when needed.
These roles are for you who always loved taking things apart, who isn't afraid to work with your hands and to problem solve, always working towards the root cause and solving the problem.
Experience and/or interest of mechanical systems, electrical systems, automation or instrumentation is a merit.
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:
Developing and optimizing the maintenance for the equipment in terms of reliability, cost and safety.
Follow up on performance of reliability of the equipment.
Make cost and spend analysis of the equipment.
Evaluation of needed spare parts of the equipment.
Application of scheduling and project management principles to maintenance programs
Assessing required maintenance tools and skills required for efficient maintenance of equipment
Work proactively with the operators to enable continuous operator maintenance.
Perform risk analysis and issue permits according to Northvolt routines.
Assessing and reporting safety hazards associated with maintenance of equipment
Take proper and fast action when having failures and deviations affecting the production.
Establishing a good culture where all of us work together to provide the best solutions to employees, customers, suppliers, owners and thereby the best to Northvolt.
Always strive to improve with focus on safety, quality, environment and production efficiency.
Giving positive and constructive corrective feedback to your own team members and other shift teams, in order to make room for improvements and development.
The first people to join our Maintenance team are curious, eager to learn and real problem solvers. We are looking for team members that are strongly goal oriented, as well as good communicators. You will get the chance to have a real impact on our success story in Sweden (to start with) and see the results of your work.
Apply in English with CV and cover letter or your complete LinkedIn profile.
Full time employment, fixed salary.
Planned starting date is asap.
Skills & Requirements
Education/Experience
M.Ss or B.Sc degree in technical area such as mechanical, electrical, automation or similar.
• 2 years of experience in Maintenance Engineer position
• 2 years of experience in practical industrial work.
• 2 years of Safety experience from process industry working with permit procedures.
• 3 years of experience from Process Industry (battery/pulp and paper/food/chemicals/microelectronics/oil & gas/pharmaceutical processing or similar)
Specific Skills/Abilities
Good English both written and oral skills.
Basic Swedish and other languages skills is seen as a plus.
Deep understanding and experience of equipment, piping, pumps, valves, control tools, chemicals, electronics.
Troubleshoot mechanical and electrical issues
Take the lead in developing and optimize maintenance programs for equipment
Certifications and experience within clean/dry-room, hot works, radiation/laser safety, chemical safety or forklift is a merit.
High work ethic, multi-tasker, strong analytical ability and attention to details, critical thinking and problem-solving skills.
Qualities that we cherish are flexibility, accuracy, friendliness, motivation to take on new challenges and grit.
Passionate and purpose driven, we work together for a more sustainable future.
