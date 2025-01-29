Maintenance Engineer
2025-01-29
Northvolt has an exciting job offer for a Maintenance Engineer to join our Skellefteå team.
In joining us you will play an important part from the very start in developing a new generation of large-scale European battery factories. Northvolt will play an important role in the transformation to a carbon-free society, and this is your opportunity to take part in leading those efforts and help drive us to success.
Key responsibilities include but not limited to
Interface with operators, technicians and other production personnel to understand and communicate improvements that needs to be done and has been done.
Take the lead in developing and optimize maintenance programs for equipment.
Train others in maintenance specific tasks.
Follow up on performance of reliability of the equipment.
Make cost and spend analysis of the equipment.
Responsible for larger reinvestments when needed.
Set up long term maintenance activities.
Evaluation of needed spare parts of the equipment.
Together with the rest of the team, being a key player to develop and maintain a safe work environment.
Requirements
Qualifications/education/experience
Fluency in English
Bachelor's degree engineering or any related fields
Elementary computer literacy (Word, PowerPoint, Excel)
Previous experience in maintenance or production, minimum 2 years.
Valuable (but not required) if fluency in other languages, including Swedish.
Specific skills:
Good technical knowledge about mechanical, automation, hydraulic and pneumatic.
Proven skills in working with continuous improvements in industrial environment.
Hot work certificate
Apply with CV in English or your complete LinkedIn profile.
Full time employment, fixed salary.
Planned starting date is ASAP.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-28
