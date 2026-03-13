Maintenance Engineer - ICA Västerås
2026-03-13
We are looking for Maintenance Engineers who will be the point of contact for all the intralogistics systems of TGW Scandinavia AB, with you and your colleagues carrying out maintenance work on the entire logistics system of our customer ICA.
ICA Sweden partners with TGW for the delivery of an automation solution for the warehouse operations of ICA's newest cold store in Hacksta, Västerås, which should go-live in January 2026.
The new highly automated cold storage facility is approximately 23,000 square metres, and TGW will deliver the automation solution for the warehouse operation of the new warehouse.
The solution from TGW consists of a 30-metre-high fully automated pallet warehouse with a dynamic shuttle system that provides direct access to each product in ICA's cold store, which shortens the lead times for store picking.
Goods are shipped in sequence and packed store-specifically at fully or partially automated packing stations, which pack the store orders onto trolleys. The different parts of the automation solution are connected by energy-efficient conveyor belts for pallets, cartons, and parcels. All modules of the solution have been developed and tested to work in temperatures of -25 degrees.
As a Maintenance Engineer, you will be at the start of the realisation of this newest TGW project for ICA in Sweden.
What you'll be handling:
You will execute scheduled Preventive Maintenance tasks and ensure high levels of housekeeping, and never compromise on safety
You support the automation to operate at its maximum efficiency and complete all necessary reports, including those for shift maintenance tasks, spare parts usage, and toploss, while working in DART and CMMS software platforms
You are responsible for the continually improvement of the performance of the equipment through avenues such as toploss activities and design modifications
You actively seek root cause when remedying any breakdowns on TGW-supplied equipment and software, and you get your passion out of electrical and mechanical fault finding and rectification, and of course, resolving complex breakdown situations
You will attend customer meetings, providing any updates on the automation
You do suggestions for any continuous improvement activities that will increase the reliability of TGW and third-party assets on site
You coach and mentor Apprentices and Resident Technicians
You have a flexible attitude from Monday to Sunday and are willing to work in the following 2 shift pattern;
Monday to Friday - 06:00 to 22:00
One day on the weekend;
Sat - 06:00 to 14:00 or
Sun - 14:00 to 22:00
What you'll need:
You have an Engineering Qualification, minimum local standard
You have previous experience working in an operational engineering role within a similar environment
You are customer-focused, and you have the ability to build strong working relationships with colleagues and customers
You have good problem-solving skills and the ability to work in a time-critical environment
You don't need to speak and write perfect Swedish - fluency is not required - but you should be comfortable having everyday conversations and reading documentation in Swedish, both with colleagues and the customer
You are able to work at heights
Available to work flexible shift patterns and physically and mentally able to work in a freezer and low-oxygen zone
You are skilled in reading electrical drawings and fault finding
Additional information for the application process:
1. As part of this interview process, a Health Check/Medical Examination for Work in Oxygen-Reduced Environments (to be confirmed in conjunction with occupational health services) will be conducted. Every successful candidate in the interview process should pass this examination, as this is required to fulfill the position.
2. En kontroll av belastningsregistret genomförs i samband med rekrytering;
What you'll receive:
Permanent Contract with a competitive salary and paid overtime
Life Assurance: 4 x Yearly Salary
The employee is entitled to pension and social insurance benefits (sick pay and parental pay) in accordance with Swedish law and the Collective Agreement, Techavtalet Unionen
Employee Assistance Programme
The amount of annual vacation is 25 working days, and the Employee is entitled to a vacation pay of 0,8% of the monthly gross salary per vacation day.
