Maintenance and System Engineer
2024-07-02
At Alstom, we understand transport networks and what moves people. From high-speed trains, metros, monorails, and trams, to turnkey systems, services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility, we offer our diverse customers the broadest portfolio in the industry. Every day, more than 80.000 colleagues lead the way to greener and smarter mobility worldwide, connecting cities as we reduce carbon and replace cars.
Could you be the full-time Maintenance and System Engineer, in Gävle we're looking for?
Your future role
As an Maintenance and System Engineer, you will assist with engineering services to both internal and external stakeholders to streamline and further develop Alstom Transport's products in the Nordics. In this role, you mainly focus on driving corrective and value preservation measures as well as optimizations of the corrective and preventive maintenance for Tåg i Bergslagen's commuter and regional trains.
The fleets consists of 23 vehicles of the type Regina X50 and 7 vehicles of the type ER1. Maintenance is carried out in 2 depots located in Gävle and Västerås. You will report hierarchically and operationally to the local engineering manager and the position is located in our office in Gävle depot.
We'll look to you for being responsible for:
Provide technical support to the project
Analyze the technical performances of the vehicles and the efficiency of the maintenance plan and processes, promoting action plans to improve them.
Lead and carry out root cause analyzes in the event of operational reliability disturbances and be the contact person for technical issues with our other maintenance depots in Sweden but also our engineers at our new production facilities in Europe.
Producing work instructions and standards related to the various work steps in maintenance as well as upgrades and component replacements.
At customer's requests regarding development and improvements of the vehicles where you conduct technical investigations of such possible changes, with contacts both within Alstom and external subcontractors.
Optimize the scope and related tasks of the Maintenance plan.
Detect, define and implement the modifications of the maintained products to improve the reliability and serviceability, in order to reduce project costs and improve the performances of the vehicles.
All about you
We value passion and attitude over experience. That's why we don't expect you to have every single skill. Instead, we've listed some that we think will help you succeed and grow in this role:
University degree within engineering or have acquired the corresponding competence
Experience in the engineering field preferably in the area of heavy vehicle technology within service/maintenance and/or production with systems engineering work.
Working knowledge of safety management systems and safety risk assessment
Good customer understanding
Good analytical skills
Ability to write documents and instructions in an informative way
Spoken and written communication in Swedish and English
Proficient in the use of MS Office, SAP, BI/BO
Experience from the railway sector or similar business is strongly meritorious
Things you'll enjoy
Join us on a life-long transformative journey - the rail industry is here to stay, so you can grow and develop new skills and experiences throughout your career. You'll also:
Enjoy stability, challenges and a long-term career free from boring daily routines
Collaborate with transverse teams and helpful colleagues
Contribute to innovative projects
Utilise our hybrid working environment
Steer your career in alignment with Group Manager in whatever direction you choose across functions and countries
Benefit from our investment in your development, through award-winning learning
Progress towards and explore multiple career paths including a managerial position or systems engineer.
Benefit from a fair and dynamic reward package that recognises your performance and potential, plus comprehensive and competitive social coverage (life, medical, pension).
Due to holiday time, we will get back to candidates at the end of August.
You don't need to be a train enthusiast to thrive with us. We guarantee that when you step onto one of our trains with your friends or family, you'll be proud. If you're up for the challenge, we'd love to hear from you!
Important to note
As a global business, we're an equal-opportunity employer that celebrates diversity across the 63 countries we operate in. We're committed to creating an inclusive workplace for everyone.
