Maintenance Analyst
Kongsberg Maritime Sweden AB / Datajobb / Kristinehamn Visa alla datajobb i Kristinehamn
2023-07-11
At Kongsberg, we believe that we can achieve world class solutions through dedicated people and continuous improvement of or our technology. We have a commitment in Sustainable Development Goals and for us, the oceans and marine resources are important. We therefore strive to develop products with reduced emission and damage to life below water. We believe in a workplace characterized by diversity and together we can create a work environment that brings the best out of everyone. We are very positive that you want to contribute to our development, and that you want to develop within Kongsberg.
We have a large demand for our products in the naval market. Therefore, an exciting opportunity has arisen for two individuals who wants to work within the maintenance analysis area with focus on order related analysis. Since we are expanding our team with two maintenance analysts, we are open to hire both experienced and less experienced engineers.
Our team is responsible for both sales support and project delivery of ILS work packages. The concept of ILS, Integrated Logistics Support, can be described as how we recommend our customers to take care of our products during the lifetime of the ship to ensure reliability and keep the cost as low as possible. Several different deliverables can be included in the ILS scope dependent on customer requirements.
As Maintenance Analyst/Engineer you will create a wide network within the company as you will be a part of a cross functional team with engineers in various disciplines and teams, as well as contacts with our suppliers. A part of the role is to deliver order related ILS documentation which include LSA (logistics support analysis) and maintenance analysis. You will deliver preventive and detailed maintenance plans according to customer requirements for complete propeller systems and spare part optimization. You will also be reviewing customer ILS requirements and compliance matrixes during the bid phase. We appreciate your ability to work with technical breadth as our systems are complex and needs to be viewed from several perspectives.
What we can offer
We offer an inspiring and safe work environment with the possibility to work with sustainable and exciting solutions for the future. A position with a wide range of challenging work tasks, opportunities to make a real difference and develop on a technical and personal level. You will work with a unique software at a world leading supplier of maritime solutions in an international environment and in multidisciplinary team collaboration. Some travelling will be part of this role, mainly to our internal stakeholders globally. We can offer flexible working hours and the option to work partly remote based on your work tasks.
Qualifications and experience
To succeed in this role and make a perfect fit, we believe that you have a technical background and a bachelor 's degree or equivalent experience from maintenance planning and/or analysis. We believe that you are analytic, structured and curious. Experience from the navy or shipping industry, knowledge of maintenance analysis and ILS standards is an advantage.
We appreciate your ability to co-operate well with others, act on own initiative and your methodical and systematic approach. You should be able to analyse complex issues and problems and come up with rational judgment. In this position, it is important build a useful network of contacts and relationships and utilizes it to achieve objectives. Your ability to demonstrate specialist knowledge and expertise in your own area is also appreciated.
Due to the nature of an international customer and supplier base, high level of English, both written and oral, is important
For this position we work with personality and ability tests, which may be sent to you if you proceed in the process. Interviews can start during the application period as we wish to fill these positions as soon as possible.
Since we are a company working with customers in the Naval segment, this employment is security classified and questions related to citizenship will be part of the selection process.
Kongsberg Maritime, a subsidiary of KONGSBERG, is a global marine technology company, providing innovative and reliable technology solutions for all marine industry sectors including: merchant, offshore, subsea and naval. Headquartered in Kongsberg, Norway, the company has manufacturing, sales and service facilities in 34 countries. Kongsberg Maritime is part of KONGSBERG, an international, knowledge-based group delivering high-technology systems and solutions to clients within the oil and gas industry, merchant marine, defence and aerospace.
Kongsberg Maritime in Kristinehamn consists of 280 engaged people working with sales, research, development, design, service and assembly of market leading solutions for different types of vessels. Our Hydrodynamic Research Centre is one of the world's leading marine hydrodynamic research facilities, specialized in development, design and testing of marine propulsion systems.
At Kongsberg, we believe in tackling challenging problems and delivering extreme performance for extreme conditions. We do that through excellent products and services developed for delivering the greatest benefits to our customers.
