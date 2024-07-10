Main Planner to Power Transformers
2024-07-10
"Become a key player within Power Transformers as our Main Planner!" - Elias Beijar, Planning Manager
In this role you will have a large contact network within the organization and coordinate with different departments to ensure the long-term plan for Power Transformers. You will be a part of a team existing of five operations planners where your main responsibility is to develop and maintain our master plan.
Does it sound interesting? Read more below and apply already today!
Your responsibilities
Develop and maintain the master plan considering forecasts, inventory levels and resource capacity.
Analyze market trends and customer demand to ensure production alignment
Identify and resolve long term production bottlenecks.
Collaborate with various departments such as sales, engineering and project management to ensure a reliable plan.
Develop and implement continuous improvement initiatives for the planning process.
Regularly monitor progress towards milestones and identify deviations or roadblocks.
Develop planning scenarios for Sales & Operations Planning.
Set delivery dates for quotations.
Identify potential risks that could threaten the plan's success and develop contingency plans to mitigate them.
Your background
Bachelor's degree in supply chain management, Industrial Engineering or other related field
Minimum 5 years of experience in production planning and scheduling
Experience in operations planning for a larger production environment
Strong analytical skills with proficiency in data analysis tools (e.g Excel, Power BI, etc.)
Good communication- and interpersonal skills to effectively collaborate across departments
Ability to work independently and manage multiple priorities in a fast-paced environment.
MS Project skills are preferred
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More benefits could be connected to this specific role
More about us
Don't miss out on the chance to join a world leading tech company and open up a world of career possibilities by applying for the following role!
Last day to apply is 2024-08-31.
More information: Recruiting manager Elias Beijar, elias.beijar@hitachienergy.com
, will answer your questions about the role. Union members - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Håkan Blomquist, +46107383152; Unionen: Tomas L. Gustafsson, +46 107-38 27 47; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 10 7387043. Other questions can be sent to Lead Recruiter: Johanna Laiv, johanna.laiv@hitachienergy.com
