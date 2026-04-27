Main Planner Components
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Ludvika Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Ludvika
2026-04-27
, Smedjebacken
, Ljusnarsberg
, Fagersta
, Säter
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hitachi Energy Sweden AB i Ludvika
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The Opportunity
Hitachi Energy, Components is seeking a Main Planner to join our team.
In this role, you will collaborate closely with our production planners, operational buyers, sales and order team to ensure that we optimize our capacity over multiple production lines creating most possible customer value.
You will play a key role in developing and implementing best-practice routines, be a part of our company's sales and operation planning.
This is an opportunity to make a real impact by driving operational excellence, supporting sustainability goals, and contributing to the continued success of Hitachi Energy in the global energy industry.
How you will make an impact
Publish and maintain accurate lead times in relevant planning systems and tools
Optimize planning across production lines by balancing workload based on consolidated customer demand
Monitor delivery performance and proactively identify and address deviations, with daily and weekly reporting to management
Establish a structured approach to demand forecasting in close collaboration with sales team and internal transformer factories.
Coordinate planning activities for large and complex projects.
Create and maintain a structured approach for capacity reservation.
Define and implement planning principles
Act as a backup resource and coach for our planning teams
Your background
Degree in Logistics, Business Administration, Engineering, or a related field.
Minimum of 5 years of experience involving production planning.
Strong expertise in SAP and advanced proficiency in materials planning and scheduling.
Proven ability to see the big picture, not looking at one process but rather on how several processes interact and see opportunities for improvement and setting best practices from a company perspective.
Strong communication and collaboration skills.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
Join Hitachi Energy and work in a team that is dedicated to creating a future where innovative digital technologies allow greater access to cleaner energy!
Please note that this position requires on site presence.
Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Håkan Blomquist, +46 107-38 31 52; Unionen: Tomas L. Gustafsson, +46 107-38 27 47; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43. All questions can be directed to Talent Partner Eva Schölin, eva.scholin@hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-10-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029) Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Ludvika Jobbnummer
9877144