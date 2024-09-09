Machinist
2024-09-09
We are growing! We are now in the hunt for a Machinist within Senior Material to join our Equipment team.
WHO ARE WE?
We work every day to electrify the world, for a greener future. Through a thin plastic film - more exactly a separator film - we make the lithium-ion battery durable and safe. It's one of the key components for the optimal functioning of the battery.
We were founded in 2003, originating in the tech-hub city of Shenzhen, China. Our business activities have been based on innovation since the outset.
Since 2021 we have established an European headquarter in Eskilstuna, Sweden! Here we will have one of Europe's most modern production plants that will be a major contributor in electrifying transportation. We have a exciting journey ahead of us and you now have the opportunity to be a part of this!
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:
Electrical fault maintenance and emergency repair of workshop production equipment;
Periodic maintenance of workshop production equipment;
Daily inspection of workshop production equipment;
Mechanical optimization and technical transformation of workshop production equipment;
Mechanical installation and debugging of workshop production equipment
Job competence requirements
Vocational school degree or above, major in electrical related field; At least 3 years of relevant work experience; Recognize company culture;
Possess relevant certificates such as Mechanical certificate, equipment certificate, etc;
Familiar with the working principles of milling, drilling, and grinding, and able to proficiently use them;
Can understand basic mechanical drawings and independently complete general mechanical processing according to the drawings;
Capable of processing, technological transformation, installation, etc. according to the needs of on-site equipment.
