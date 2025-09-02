Machine System Architect
2025-09-02
Epiroc is a leading productivity partner for the mining and infrastructure industries. With cutting-edge technology, Epiroc develops and produces innovative drill rigs, rock excavation and construction.
The Underground division manufactures and markets a wide range of tunneling and mining equipment for various underground applications worldwide. We provide added customer value by focusing on innovative product design and aftermarket support systems. The divisional headquarters and main production center are in Örebro, Sweden.
Join our team
We are developing new products to keep our leading position; do you want to join us in our journey?
You will get the opportunity to work with advanced mobile machines, electric drivetrains and new challenges for more sophisticated control systems and a higher degree of automated solutions. You'll step into a newly defined role with the chance to shape both its scope and structure; a perfect match for someone who enjoys turning complexity into clarity.
Your mission
You are the architect of coherence across machine systems for underground drill rigs, ensuring that hardware, software, and interfaces evolve in harmony to meet both operational demands and strategic goals.
What You Own:
* System Requirements: You define and maintain high-level system requirements that guide platform and component development globally.
* Interface & System Integration: You specify and manage critical interfaces, enabling modularity and collaboration across teams and technologies.
* Architecture Roadmap: You shape the long-term evolution of machine system architecture across product lines.
* Governance: Contribute to the governance and global structure of Drilling Platforms
How You Work:
* Collaborate with construction teams, platform and component owners, and functions such as software, hydraulics, electrics, and systems engineering
* Evaluate changes and innovations to maintain system robustness and future readiness.
* Lead with a holistic view, balancing technical depth with strategic foresight.
Your profile
To enjoy this role, it's important to be self-driven, take responsibility and work in a structured way to meet deadlines. A mix of analytical thinking, practical problem-solving and attention to detail lets you deliver real value to our customers.
You're someone who communicates clearly and builds trust across different teams by actively listening, asking questions and seeing the full picture. You appreciate the details but know when to lift your gaze. Since your role involves many local and global contacts, fluent English is required, and an understanding of Swedish is a plus.
We believe you have a university degree in a relevant field or another strong engineering background. You've most likely worked with areas like electrical systems, hydraulics, powertrain or control systems, and have experience taking ideas from early concept to production.
A solid understanding of mobile propulsion systems is important. It's also a bonus if you've worked with software development, simulations, electrical systems or engineering tools.
Location and travel
This position is located in Örebro, Sweden. Occasional travel is required.
Application and contact information
We encourage you to submit your application through our online career site as soon as possible, but no later than September 12th, 2025.
We are committed to a thorough recruitment process, including interviews, reference checks and assessments. To ensure a safe working environment, we conduct identity checks and drug and alcohol screening. Our process is designed to be fair and inclusive; you can expect transparent communication and a balanced evaluation of your skills and experience.
For questions about the position, please contact:
Hiring Manager, Robert Thor, robert.thor@epiroc.com
For questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact:
Recruitment specialist, Zuzana Kalivodova, zuzana.kalivodova@epiroc.com
