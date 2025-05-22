Machine Operator (with Printing Experience)
2025-05-22
Micvac is a technology pioneer with a focus on providing integrated equipment and packaging solutions for producing delicious ready-to-eat meals. This system based technology was invented and patented by us, and delivers superior benefits across the value chain from producers, to retailers, and consumers. We are solidly established in the Nordics (30% of the Swedish market) and already present in multiple markets across the globe.
We are changing the way food is produced: more sustainable, more cost effective, and eliminating the bad stuff that is too often used in food production. As part of our continued growth and the introduction of new technologies, we are looking for a Machine Operator with experience in the printing industry who is ready to contribute to our production processes while also preparing for the integration of a new printing machine.
Your journey at Micvac will be split in two phases. You will start by fully engaging in our existing production environment, working closely with a team of 3-4 operators to ensure high efficiency and quality. This is crucial to understand our production culture, workflow, and standards.
At the same time, you will prepare for another crucial part of your role (phase two): learning, developing, and helping implement our new printing machine. In collaboration with our Product & Innovation (P&I) team, you will take on a project operator function, becoming a key knowledge carrier and trainer for others as we bring this new equipment online.
Key Responsibilities - Phase 1: Current Production Operations
Operate and monitor production machines and workstations to maintain continuous flow.
Quickly address operational issues and coordinate with technical support when needed.
Conduct quality checks, maintain accurate production documentation in the system.
Perform tasks such as material refilling, packaging, preparation for outbound delivery.
Support warehouse activities like inventory management and goods handling.
Ensure compliance with production targets, hygiene standards, and safety protocols.
Pay attention to specifications, weights, measurements, and other key parameters.
Communicate effectively with colleagues to coordinate tasks and resolve issues.
Key Responsibilities - Phase 2: Printing Machine Integration (Project Role)
Learn the operation of the new printing machine in detail, supported by our P&I team.
Assist in developing standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the new equipment.
Support process development, testing, and early-stage operation of the new machine.
Train and guide other operators on how to use the machine once it's introduced.
Identify improvement opportunities and contribute to process optimization.
Your Profile
Previous hands-on experience as a machine operator in production.
Experience in the printing industry is essential - particularly operating or maintaining printing machines.
Background in food production or a regulated manufacturing environment is a plus.
Strong technical understanding and willingness to learn.
A proactive, structured, and team-oriented mindset.
Clear communicator who values openness and professionalism.
Understanding of food safety practices and hygiene protocols.
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Micvac AB (org.nr 556578-8501), https://www.micvac.com/
