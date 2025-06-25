Machine Learning Engineer - Energy Optimisation
2025-06-25
10% of Europe's CO emissions are caused by residential heating, and energy bills are out of control. Aira is here to change that.
With our intelligent Aira Heat Pump at the heart, we're making the switch to clean energy-tech easier and more affordable. Helping Europe turn off gas and slashing energy costs one home at a time.
Founded in 2022, and with 1000+ employees and counting, Aira is driving the clean energy revolution by providing homes with modern clean energy-tech solutions such as solar power, battery storage solutions, and heat pumps. With a state-of-the-art production facility in Poland, an HQ in Stockholm, Sweden, and hubs across the UK, Germany, and Italy, Aira is well on track to install clean energy-tech into 5 million homes by 2034.
About the role
Join our growing Energy Optimisation team as a Machine Learning Engineer (full-time, in-house) and help build and maintain the models that make up Aira's intelligent home energy management system. By connecting our customers' Aira devices - solar, batteries, heat pumps, and EV chargers - our system personalises energy management, adapts to customer preferences, usage patterns, and external factors like weather forecasts and energy tariffs, all with the mission to reduce energy bills and cut CO emissions.
This role combines technical work with a product mindset. You'll dive into the details of machine learning models and energy optimisation, while also shaping the customer experience: how do we balance cost and comfort, how do we build trust in our intelligence, and how do we make our models understandable and explainable to our customers?
You'll be joining a fast-moving, small team with high ownership. We're looking for an ML Engineer comfortable working across the full data stack, who brings a product mindset, strong collaboration skills, and a drive to turn complex models into everyday value for our customers.
What you'll be doing
Apply your mathematical and ML knowledge to solve real-world energy problems.
Develop optimisation models balancing dynamic tariffs, weather forecasts, customer behaviour, and preferences to achieve the perfect balance between cost savings and comfort for each individual customer and home.
Design, build, productionise, and iterate on Aira's energy optimisation models
Collaborate with product designers, software, and hardware engineers to co-create features that will make our customers love their Aira products and save more money on their energy bills.
Test new approaches quickly, learn from results, and scale up the ones that make a difference
What you'll bring to the role
You're energized by fast-moving, product-driven environments where progress matters and the customer perspective guides our decisions.
You're motivated by impact - what matters is not the perfect model, but the value it gives to the customer.
You have a background in machine learning, enjoy applying theory to develop real-world applications, with experience in reinforcement learning, general neural networks, and/or other methods relevant to personalisation and optimisation problems.
You have strong coding skills and have built ML systems in production, ideally using Python, Java, or similar. Familiarity with tools like TensorFlow, PyTorch, and Scikit-learn is beneficial but not required.
You're comfortable working with large-scale data pipelines, orchestration tools (e.g., Airflow), stream processing (e.g., Kafka), and cloud platforms (e.g., GCP or AWS).
You're ready to take initiative and accountability, and you're able to lead or contribute to high-stakes technical discussions.
You're open to working primarily from our Stockholm office
What is in it for you?
Gain hands-on experience in a fast-growing scale-up, with a supportive and inclusive culture, and career advancement opportunities.
Collaborate with diverse teams across international markets and launch products globally.
Develop and grow personally and professionally in an entrepreneurial-minded environment.
Thrive in a dynamic, solution-oriented culture, tackling challenges and driving meaningful solutions that make a positive impact on the world.
Influence the company's success, with a visible impact on product development and market growth.
Enjoy our brand-new office at Norra Stationsgatan 93 in Stockholm. Conveniently located near public transport, with Sankt Eriksplan and Odenplan stations just a few minutes walk away.
At Aira, we champion next-generation energy as well as diversity and inclusion. We firmly believe that a diverse workforce fosters innovation and creativity, enhancing our ability to serve customers and communities effectively. We welcome individuals from all backgrounds, cultures, and perspectives to join our team. Our commitment is to uphold equality and inclusivity, fostering a collaborative environment where everyone can thrive and contribute to a better future for our people and the planet. Ersättning
