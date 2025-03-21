M&A Manager
Dometic is a global market leader in the mobile living industry. Millions of people around the world use Dometic products in outdoor, residential, and professional applications. We are on a growth journey - now looking for our next star - a driven and analytical M&A Manager to our HQ in Solna Strand.
About the position
As M&A Manager you will play an important role in Dometic's transformation journey by driving acquisition and divestment projects. The M&A manager will lead and co-ordinate both internal and external resources with the support from Head of M&A, to whom the position reports. Further, the M&A manager will work to ensure best practices are being defined and implemented, both for acquisitions and carve-outs/divesture. The M&A Manager will contribute to the strategic work of the group by performing analyses and develop sharp and well-structured presentation materials for evaluation and decision-making.
Your main responsibilities
Project management of M&A and carve-out processes, with support from Head of M&A - including hands-on project co-ordination and leadership of the different workstreams in an M&A process, from start to finish. Support the Dometic group with financial and commercial analysis and evaluation of its business operations, markets, competitors and various strategic options. Support business segments with strategic planning and execution, by searching for acquisition targets and analyzing its potential strategic, commercial, financial, organizational and cultural fit. Perform financial modelling and valuation analysis of acquisition targets and divesture candidates. Support the M&A function in the continued development of best-in-class tools and templates being used for research, valuation, due diligence, carve-out and project management.
What do we offer?
As M&A Manager at Dometic, you will be offered a great opportunity to both broaden and deepen your knowledge within M&A. You will have significant interactions with different parts of the organization, including the CEO and the CFO as well as Segment Presidents. You will deepen your understanding of the M&A process but also gain great understanding of general business drivers as well as a broad range of operational topics. You are offered an interesting role in a dynamic, fast paced and global environment with great opportunities to grow, evolve with the company and take on new challenges.
A suitable background would be a at least 3 years of hands-on M&A experience within financial advisory at a bank, transaction service team or experience from a top tier management consultant firm - as well as the following qualifications and experiences:
BSc or MSc in Finance, Economics, Business or Industrial Engineering. Strategic Project management experience Ideally experience of both divestures (preferable corporate carve-outs) and acquisitions Fluent in English - proficient in both verbal and written communication.
To be successful in this role, we believe that you possess the following skills, competencies & characteristics:
Positive attitude - you demonstrate curiosity and a strong eagerness to learn. Good communication skills - you skillfully express ideas and information, both verbally and in writing. Strong relationship-building skills - you confidently engage with colleagues at all levels across the organization. Diligent with strong attention to detail - you ensure accuracy and thoroughness in your work. Strong numerical skills - you are skilled at and comfortable in working with numbers and data. Strong business acumen and a good understanding of financial markets Well developed commercial understanding and strategic thinking. Driven and motivated - you ensure progress and keep things moving forward. Finally, you are a person who naturally bring a positive vibe - your energy and enthusiasm rubs off!
Dometic's Core Values
To thrive and succeed in this role, you understand the importance of our core values - Together We build our future, We play to win, We embrace change and We walk the talk; these values reflect the heart and soul of Dometic and they define what it takes to work here and how we do things.
Dometic operates with a 4+1 policy, 4 days per week in the office and the possibility to work 1 day per week remotely. We see the social aspect of being in the office, meeting colleagues, having short coffee break interactions or a quick face to face meeting as key to success as we become more productive and fast paced in terms of problem solving, learning, cross functional collaboration and not the least in a way to have fun at work!
Are you our next star? Then we would love to see your application. Selection is being made on a running basis. If you have any questions regarding the position, please contact Anna Allert, Talent Acquisition at anna.allert@dometic.com
In this recruitment both personality and logical tests will be used as well as background check on final candidate, as part of the process.
Dometic is a global outdoor tech company on a mission to make mobile living easy. Leveraging our core expertise in cooling, heating, power & electronics, mobility, and space optimization, we empower more people to connect with nature and elevate their sense of freedom in the outdoors. We achieve this by creating smart, sustainable, and reliable products with outstanding design. Millions of people around the world use our products while camping and exploring nature with their cars, RV's, or boats. Our range of offerings includes installed products for land vehicles and boats, as well as standalone solutions for outdoor enthusiasts.
