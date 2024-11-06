Logistics Engineering Specialist
Electrolux Professional AB (publ) / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Ljungby Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Ljungby
2024-11-06
, Älmhult
, Hylte
, Alvesta
, Värnamo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Electrolux Professional AB (publ) i Ljungby
, Malmö
, Partille
, Mariestad
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
As a Logistics Engineering Specialist, you will be responsible for managing the development of the spare parts warehouse, ensuring efficient and effective operations. You will report according to the Heinrich pyramid and other safety systems, acting as a safety ambassador with a constant goal of achieving zero accidents within logistics. Utilizing various tools and innovative methods, you will strive to provide employees with a 100% secure and safe working environment. Additionally, you will maintain a broad network of contacts within the company, including various departments, as well as external partners
Main tasks
Leading and pursuing projects to take the logistics forward, and upgrading our working environment step by step
Finding ways to improve the way we work to make us more competitive on the market
Cooperating with colleagues on site in Sweden as well as on other sites globally, mainly in Italy
Involving the people around (together with the manager) in improving everything about safety. Observing safety first
Functioning as the superuser in our systems
Training and supporting the team with all necessary knowledge that is related to ADR
Key responsibilities
Driving and leading projects of developing the operational activities to increase safety, efficiency, standardisation, and quality of operational and business processes
Proposing and implementing best-practice solutions for the operations
Cooperating with various actors within the company and with external partners (transport companies, customers, suppliers)
Being in charge and functioning as a superuser of WMS at a local site.
Acting as a change agent and promoting change management.
Following and developing the stock counting routines
Being a part of some daily nonadministrative activities according to the sector hub concept in both transport and warehouse administration
Work environment responsibilities
Following the company code of conduct
Following the company guiding principles
Functioning as the safety pillar superuser
Educational requirements/Competencies
Education in transport, supply chain and/or logistics or corresponding skills
Fluency in Swedish and English
MS office
Analytical skills
Project management
Work experience
Relevant experience in transport, supply chain and/or logistics
Experience in working in an international environment
About the Electrolux Professional Group
The Electrolux Professional Group is one of the leading global providers of food service, beverage, and laundry for professional users. Our innovative products and worldwide service network make our customers' work-life easier, more profitable - and truly sustainable every day. Our solutions and products are manufactured in 13 plants in eight countries and sold in over 110 countries. In 2023, the Electrolux Professional Group had global sales of SEK 12bn and approximately 4,300 employees. Electrolux Professional's B-shares are listed at Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, visit https://www.electroluxprofessionalgroup.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Electrolux Professional AB (publ)
(org.nr 556003-0354)
Ringvägen 14 (visa karta
)
341 32 LJUNGBY Arbetsplats
Electrolux Professional AB Jobbnummer
8998006