Logistics Developer
2026-01-19
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
, Hallstahammar
, Enköping
, Arboga
, Fagersta
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy focused on technology, finance, and business support. We match your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
We are looking for a Logistics Developer to join a Production Engineering Intralogistics environment, working close to production. In this role you will support daily operations, develop logistics methods and processes, and drive improvements to secure stable flow, compliance, and efficient line support.
Job DescriptionProvide daily logistics engineering support to production and take the lead in logistics engineering activities.
Participate in morning meetings and contribute to cross-functional problem solving.
Support article maintenance activities in production.
Describe and maintain existing processes and ways of working together with production.
Monitor line disturbances and ensure root cause analysis is performed and followed up.
Ensure methods and processes are applied consistently in the operation.
Set requirements on logistics systems to best support production.
Develop and maintain an Engineering Dashboard within your area.
Purchase and install relevant tools and equipment within your area of responsibility.
Lead method-related activities, including smaller line balancing and flow optimization.
Create technical documentation such as instructions and process descriptions to support production.
Maintain layout documentation in AutoCAD.
Develop and improve operational processes with your team and take ownership to ensure compliance with standards, regulatory demands, and internal guidelines.
Identify gaps and run focused improvement initiatives to address shortcomings.
Own assigned project tasks to secure delivery on time and with the right quality, and escalate deviations to relevant stakeholders.
Act as a technical project manager within your area when needed, coordinating a medium-sized team including planning, resource allocation, and budget responsibility.
Manage proposals for logistics development and prioritize strategic logistics line-support activities.
RequirementsExperience working with production support and logistics/intralogistics engineering activities.
Ability to lead root cause analysis and follow-up for line disturbances.
Experience developing and maintaining operational methods and processes, including documentation (instructions and process descriptions).
Ability to set requirements for logistics systems to support production.
AutoCAD experience for maintaining layouts.
Capability to take ownership in projects and secure delivery on time and with the right quality.
Ability to act as technical project manager for a medium-sized team, including planning, resource allocation, and budget responsibility.
Nice to haveExperience with line balancing and flow optimization.
Experience developing and maintaining an Engineering Dashboard.
Application
