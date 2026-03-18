Logistics Coordinator
Hedin Mobility Group AB (publ) / Logistikjobb / Mölndal Visa alla logistikjobb i Mölndal
2026-03-18
, Göteborg
, Partille
, Härryda
, Kungsbacka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hedin Mobility Group AB (publ) i Mölndal
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, Härryda
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Hedin Mobility Group is an exciting workplace consisting of a bunch of wonderful and talented people. If you appreciate a varied everyday life and prefer to work in a changing environment, you will thrive here.
Our employees are the foundation of Hedin Mobility Group's successful growth for many years. There are many development opportunities in the group and we want individuals with the right potential to have the opportunity to grow with us.
Hedin Business Center is looking for a Logistics Coordinator
Hedin Business Center provides professional and devoted support to our Import Operations including Hedin US Motor, the exclusive importer and distributor of the Ford F-150 in Europe - Hedin Adventure Car - the official distributor of INEOS Grenadier across 11 markets in Europe, Hedin Premium Car - the importer of the prestigious brand Hongqi in 6 markets in Europe and Hedin Distribution AG - the official distributor of XPENG in Switzerland.
About the Role
As Logistics Coordinator, you will play a key role in ensuring smooth and efficient distribution processes from port to customer. You will be part of a fast-paced and collaborative team, working closely with internal stakeholders and external logistics partners. You will be welcomed by a positive team in a forward-thinking and fast-growing company. The position will be located in our attractive new office space in Mölndal and you will report to our CFO & Head of Business Center.
Key Responsibilities
Coordinate daily transport activities across multiple brands and markets.
Book and follow up on shipments with external logistics providers.
Monitor lead times and proactively address delivery deviations.
Administer transport and customs documents in line with regulatory requirements.
Maintain accurate data in our internal systems and provide delivery updates.
Support continuous improvement initiatives within logistics processes
Key Qualifications and Skills
Strong communication skills in both English and Swedish
Structured, detail-oriented and able to prioritize in a dynamic environment
Problem-solving mindset with a service-oriented approach
Experience in logistics coordination is meritorious
Why Join Us?
At Hedin Mobility Group, we are committed to nurturing motivated and driven individuals. We provide numerous career paths for employees to explore, underpinned by our belief that those with the right potential should be given the opportunity to grow with us. As our employees grow, so do we as a company. We take pride in being a responsible employer, ensuring fair working conditions for all, with collective agreements in place across our operations.
We prioritize the well-being of our employees and view a long-term, sustainable working life as a key competitive advantage. We offer a comprehensive benefits package, including advance vacation pay, enhanced parental leave, and a generous wellness allowance to promote employee health and well-being. For more information, visit our website at www.hedinmobilitygroup.com. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7408114-1899986". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hedin Mobility Group AB (publ)
(org.nr 556065-4070), https://career.hedinmobilitygroup.com
Betagatan 2 (visa karta
)
431 49 MÖLNDAL Arbetsplats
Hedin Mobility Group Jobbnummer
9804728