Logistics Coordinator
2025-04-08
We are looking for a Logistics Coordinator for a global company in Jonsered (outside Gothenburg). Start ASAP, 5 months contract to begin with.
The Central Customer Service department is responsible for handling the registering of orders, shipping and invoicing of goods, as well as conducting customs clearance for our export goods. Their customers are global and they strive to proactively provide them with excellent customer service and help solving problems. At the client you will have the chance to work cross-functionally and with international customers and exports to the whole world. The work is very service oriented and you will have the opportunity to develop in your role as a Logistics coordinator and grow with responsibility and duties. Their workplace is open and inclusive with clear expectations that everyone takes responsibility and initiatives in the group. The work is varied and no day at work is the same. They offer you a chance to learn and grow with them in export and logistics.
Your main works tasks will be:
Registering incoming internal and external orders
Planning and booking transports for global shipments
Work with export documentation
Handle intercompany sales transfers
Handle debit and credit transactions
Work in the CRM Case Management tool, triaging and assigning cases
Required skills
Background in Logistics
Experience from a similar role is advantageous
You are detail-oriented, well organized, and able to manage multiple tasks while maintaining a calm and solution-focused mindset.
You build strong relationships and work collaboratively across teams
You have good knowledge of the Microsoft Office Package
Experience in having worked with a CRM tool is a bonus
This role requires fluency in both Swedish and English.
This is a full-time consultant position through Incluso in Jonsered outside Gothenburg. Start ASAP, 5 months limited contract to begin with.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Emma Hörnsten at emma@incluso.se
