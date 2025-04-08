Location Sales Associate
2025-04-08
About the role
As a Location Sales Associate, you will play a key role in our growth journey in Sweden. You will be responsible for identifying and developing partnerships with locations that want to offer our parcel lockers, ranging from local shops to larger companies. You will be part of our dedicated Location Sales Team where we work together to expand our presence with strategic locations for our parcel lockers.
Our locker network has rapidly expanded to thousands of boxes across multiple countries, and we have ambitious plans for the future. This role offers the chance to contribute directly to one of Sweden's fastest-growing companies and play a key role in enabling our continued expansion.
Some of the things you will do
As a Location Sales Associate, you will play a crucial, highly commercial role in driving our expansion.
Drive expansion by proactively identifying and engaging with potential location partners - from small businesses to large corporations, securing the best spots for our lockers.
Negotiate and close deals to secure long-term, strategic partnerships.
Manage the entire sales cycle, from first contact to contract signing.
Think creatively to find the best placement opportunities for our lockers.
Be an ambassador for Instabee, building strong relationships and ensuring our locker network continues to expand.
What We're Looking For
Are you at the start of your sales career and ready to make an impact?
Competitive & Sales-Driven - You love the thrill of closing deals and hitting ambitious goals.
High-Energy & Motivated - You bring enthusiasm to every conversation and thrive in a fast-paced environment.
Pragmatic & Efficient - You find smart solutions and get things done.
Creative Thinker - You see opportunities where others don't and know how to build strong partnerships
Qualifications
If you are a sales-oriented person with a strong "can-do" attitude, we encourage you to apply for this position!
Proven success in B2B sales or a related field
Strong verbal communication skills, swedish and english is required
Experience in a fast-paced industry and/or tech company
Understanding of commercial principles and a willingness to achieve goals
A bachelor's degree in a relevant field or equivalent practical experience is a plus, but not required
Availability to start as soon as possible - we will prioritize candidates who can join us immediately.
If this is you, we really can't wait to meet you!
What we offer
We can promise you that you will be challenged, develop your skills and have the opportunity to work with truly amazing and competent colleagues. If you like changes and want to set new processes and ways of working - this is the place for you!
Of course, we have all the necessary and standard benefits in place, but in addition to this, we can also offer:
Sky-High Office: Modern and newly renovated with a 360-degree view around Stockholm.
Puppy Friendly: Bring your dog to work - we've got a whole floor for our furry friends!
Fun & Games: Ping pong, Shuffleboard, Foosball, and even a Karaoke Room for your leisure time.
Parental Pay for Six Months: Step away from work and provide the best care
and love to your little one.
