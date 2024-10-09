Localization Producer
2024-10-09
Paradox is expanding its localization team! Join us if you want to apply your localization production skills to a diverse portfolio of our games and a wide variety of assets, allowing you to expand your skill set and tackle exciting, dynamic challenges every day.
Your Mission
As a Localization Producer, you will collaborate with our internal and external studios, marketing teams, and localization partners. You will establish and drive collaborations and processes between them, ensuring they deliver on time, to quality, and cost-effectively. You will work directly with various localization pipelines, ensuring seamless collaboration between internal teams and localization partners while providing process transparency and cost predictability.
To be successful in this role, you will build strong partnerships with our teams and vendors, working closely with internal game development teams and partner studios to support their localization efforts and suggest pipeline improvements. You will leverage your experience in tracking multiple projects and resolving any potential blockers.
In addition to game localization, you will oversee the localization of marketing assets, supporting materials, and storefronts, collaborating closely with Product Marketing Managers and Release Managers.
The Skills we are searching for
2+ years of experience in a relevant localization position
Experience working with external partners for localization and LQA
Knowledge of TMS and CAT tools (Crowdin is a big plus)
General understanding of game development practices
Strong problem solving skills
Capable of multi-tasking and managing multiple projects simultaneously
Fluency in English both written and spoken
Success in this role will require a strong sense of organization and coordination, as well as a passion for working closely with people from the studios to showcase our games in the best light possible. You'll need to stay detail-oriented and committed to building strong relationships while ensuring localization processes run efficiently and seamlessly.
Practical information
Scope: Full time
Location: Stockholm, Sweden
Reports to: Head of Product Launch
Remote status: Office based, with weekly optional "Work from Home" days.
