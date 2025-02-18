Local Engineering Manager - Engine Workshop Södertälje
Scania CV AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Södertälje Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Södertälje
2025-02-18
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania CV AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige
Scania is undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses, and engines to a provider of complete and sustainable transport solutions. As part of this journey, we are looking for a Local Engineering Manager for our Engine Workshop in Södertälje to strengthen our leadership team and drive continuous improvement.
Your next challenge?
In this role, you will be part of the DE Management Team, contributing to our long-term strategy while leading a team with a broad scope of responsibilities, including investment plan and projects coordination, production support, IT Roadmap, and production structure preparation.
You will play a key role in fostering collaboration between different departments and ensuring that our production environment remains efficient, safe, and sustainable. With a strong focus on people and customer needs, you will drive innovation, promote continuous improvement, and lead initiatives in diversity and inclusion.
Your responsibilities:
• Lead and develop a multifunctional team within the Engine Workshop.
• Execute and contribute to the strategic plan of the Engine Workshop.
• Regularly monitor and plan costs and investments within the area.
• Support the team in technical discussions and decisions.
• Strengthen collaboration with R&D, Purchasing, and other key stakeholders within Scania and Traton Group.
• Promote a safe, healthy, and inclusive working environment.
• Drive innovation, continuous improvement, and sustainable solutions.
• Member of the group for AFR and CPL responsibility
Is this you?
We are looking for an experienced leader who thrives in a fast-paced and dynamic environment. To succeed in this role, you should have:
• Proven management and leadership experience within a production or engineering environment.
• A degree in a relevant field (postgraduate studies or specializations are a plus).
• Knowledge of Scania's products, production processes, and development cycle (PD Process).
• Fluent English skills (Swedish is a plus).
Key competencies:
• Scania Way and Leadership model as your management backbone.
• Strong collaboration and holistic business mindset.
• Assertive communication and the ability to build partnerships.
• Negotiation and influencing skills.
• Ability to prioritize and act with urgency.
• Continuously seek improvement and innovation in processes, technologies and the development of people and teams.
Want to know more?
For more information about the position, feel free to contact Peter Edholm, Plant Manager Engine Assembly.
Application
Your application should include a CV, personal letter, and grade copies. Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2025-02-28.
We may use logic and personality tests in our selection process and a background check may be conducted for this position.
Welcome to apply! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-28 Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Jobbnummer
9172761