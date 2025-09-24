Live Site Manager Nordics
Alfa Laval Technologies AB / Datajobb / Lund Visa alla datajobb i Lund
2025-09-24
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Alfa Laval Technologies AB i Lund
, Staffanstorp
, Landskrona
, Sjöbo
, Ronneby
eller i hela Sverige
Every day, we get opportunities to make a positive impact - on our colleagues, partners, customers, and society. Together, we're pioneering the solutions of the future and unlocking the full potential of precious resources. Trusted to act on initiative, we challenge conventional thinking to develop world-leading technologies that inspire progress in vital areas, including energy, food, water, and shipping.
As we push forward, the innovative, open spirit that fuels our 140-year-old start-up culture and rapid growth also drives our personal growth. So, as we shape a more resourceful, less wasteful world, we build our careers too.
We're now undergoing a major digital transformation with our OneERP platform, a unified system designed to harmonize and optimize our global transactional backbone. We believe innovation comes from everyone, and we're looking for an amazing individual with a unique perspective to join us on this journey. We invite you to be part of our legacy of continuous improvement and help shape the future of our company and our world.
Every day, we get opportunities to make a positive impact - on our colleagues, partners, customers, and society. Together, we are pioneering the solutions of the future. Trusted to act on initiative, we challenge conventional thinking to develop world-leading technologies that inspire progress in vital areas, including energy, food, water, and shipping.
As we push forward, the innovative, open spirit that fuels our 140-year-old start-up culture and rapid growth also drives our personal growth. So, as we shape a more resourceful, less wasteful world, we build our careers too.
About the role
OneERP will develop, accelerate rollouts of our target ERP solution, and manage one common effective and efficient ERP platform based on standardization of transactional processes for all business in Alfa Laval.
And this is why we are looking for YOU, our next Live Site Manager, Nordics and GSS to bring value and support in shaping OneERP's success.
Alfa Laval is looking for a candidate that combines Live Site Manager, Nordics and GSS with a Line Manager role to join the Group Digital Foundational Area OneERP. This is a merged role where you will lead your team members. You will play a key role in shaping the success of OneERP by driving operational excellence across live sites and supporting the professional development of your team. This position offers a unique opportunity to contribute both strategically and as a people leader.
Ready to take on the challenge and make an impact?
Job description
You will establish and continuously improve the Live Site Management concept across all sites in the Nordic cluster and GSS. This includes:
*
Defining and implementing structured feedback loops between live sites, development teams, rollout teams, and Microsoft.
*
Acting as the key liaison and gatekeeper between live sites and stakeholders.
*
Ensuring changes, issues, and opportunities are prioritized and directed to the right target groups.
*
Serving as the central point of contact for all ERP-related matters (D365 and legacy systems).
*
Maximizing ROI of D365 by promoting standardization and long-term solution development.
*
Supporting continuous improvement in both system and ways of working.
In addition to your Live Site Manager duties, you will also take on the role of Line Manager, responsible for:
*
Leading and developing a team of professionals within the OneERP organization.
*
Supporting individual growth through coaching, feedback, and development planning.
*
Fostering a collaborative, inclusive, and high-performing team culture.
*
Managing resource planning, performance reviews, and career development.
*
Managing the financials related to your team
*
Manage your vendors
*
Acting as a role model for Alfa Laval's values and leadership principles.
Who You Are
You are a strategic thinker with strong leadership skills and a passion for driving change. You thrive in the intersection of business and IT, and you enjoy empowering others to succeed. You are structured, communicative, and solution-oriented, with a high level of personal initiative and team spirit.
What's in it for you?
You'll be part of a global transformation initiative that impacts every corner of Alfa Laval's business. This is a unique opportunity to grow professionally through continuous learning, innovation, and leadership.
We review applications on a rolling basis. We do not accept applications via email, due to General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).
As part of our commitment to maintaining a safe and secure workplace, we conduct background checks on final candidates for this role. Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "6a3fa391ccad0516". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Alfa Laval Technologies AB
(org.nr 556016-8642) Arbetsplats
Alfa Laval Jobbnummer
9524426