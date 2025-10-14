Linux Testare
2025-10-14
About Justera Group Justera Group AB is a leading Swedish IT consulting firm with great experience specializing in building high-performing technology teams and delivering end-to-end IT solutions. Led by dynamic female executives, Justera Group focuses on helping businesses harness the power of digital technologies to continuously evolve in today's rapidly changing economy. The company has deep expertise in IT consultancy, software development, and recruitment services, providing clients with purpose-driven, well-trained consultants who consistently deliver efficient and effective results. Justera Group manages the entire talent lifecycle, from hiring to ongoing management, ensuring the right fit for each project on time and within budget. With their strong commitment to quality, collaboration, and client success, Justera Group is a trusted partner for technology innovation across Sweden. Key Responsibilities:
At least 5+ years of experience as a software developer working in Linux development environment
Solid knowledge of Embedded Linux systems, low level software (drivers, BSP), open source, Yocto and proven hands on experience.
Strong experience of shell scripts, C, C++, bash and Python
Strong understanding of software design, specifications and software requirements of software components
Strong understanding and interest in software test automation
Strong understanding of embedded hardware schematics and concepts
Strong understanding about network connectivity, security solutions, encryption and firewalls
Source control systems experience (Git, Gitlab or GitHub)
Prescence at the office in Solna approximately four of five days a week.
Goal-oriented and cooperative team-player
Minimum Bachelor degree in Computer Science or other relevant (IT connected) specializations
Favorable:
Build Continuous Integration systems experience
Knowledge about Robot Framework
Experience of SBOM-handling
Embedded systems hardware architecture knowledge
Practical experience with SCRUM and agile methods
Knowledge about IEC62304 - Medical device software - Software life cycle processes and/or IEC 81001-5-1-Health software and health IT systems safety, effectiveness and security
Previous experience from MedTech or similar industry.
What We Offer:
A dynamic and innovative workplace driving advancements in cutting-edge robotic technologies
The opportunity to collaborate with talented cross-functional teams on meaningful and impactful projects
Competitive compensation and comprehensive benefits package
A supportive culture that fosters continuous learning, growth, and professional development
Flexible hybrid working model for an optimal work-life balance
25 days of annual leave to recharge and relax
An annual wellness allowance of 3,500 SEK to support your health and wellbeing
