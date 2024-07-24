Linux System Administrator

Mullvad VPN AB / Datajobb / Göteborg
2024-07-24


The jobWe are now looking for a Linux System Administrator to join our fully on-site Operations team. You'll need networking and strong Linux knowledge. Your ability to work independently and manage multiple tasks is crucial.
As our Linux System Administrator, you'll identify and solve issues, install servers, monitor network performance, conduct tests, scripting and troubleshoot.About you
We're looking for someone passionate about privacy and security and you probably self-host services on linux servers at home.
Requirements
Several years of running and managing Linux desktop and servers
Self-starter, self-propelling, doer mentality
Based in Gothenburg
Fluent in Swedish and English

Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-13
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Mullvad VPN AB (org.nr 559238-4001), https://mullvad.net

Arbetsplats
Mullvad VPN

Jobbnummer
8810749

