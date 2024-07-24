Linux System Administrator
The jobWe are now looking for a Linux System Administrator to join our fully on-site Operations team. You'll need networking and strong Linux knowledge. Your ability to work independently and manage multiple tasks is crucial.
As our Linux System Administrator, you'll identify and solve issues, install servers, monitor network performance, conduct tests, scripting and troubleshoot.About you
We're looking for someone passionate about privacy and security and you probably self-host services on linux servers at home.
Requirements
Several years of running and managing Linux desktop and servers
Self-starter, self-propelling, doer mentality
Based in Gothenburg
