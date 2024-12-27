Line Cook
Join Our Team at Hard Rock Cafe Gothenburg!
Are you ready to bring your culinary skills to one of the most iconic American restaurants, right in the heart of Gothenburg on the Avenue? At Hard Rock Cafe, we're passionate about serving fresh, handmade, classic American food with a Southern twist.
What We Offer:
A vibrant work environment with a focus on quality and teamwork.
The chance to create meals from scratch using the finest ingredients.
The opportunity to be part of a team that values tradition while embracing global flavors.
Key Responsibilities:
Prepare and cook menu items with precision and consistency.
Set up and stock kitchen stations with necessary supplies.
Work collaboratively with kitchen staff to ensure high-quality, timely service.
Follow instructions from the executive or sous chef and maintain excellent hygiene standards.
Handle ingredients, equipment, and inventory with care and accuracy.
Clean your station and store leftovers appropriately.
What We're Looking For:
Proven experience as a line chef, restaurant cook, or prep cook.
Solid knowledge of cooking methods, ingredients, and kitchen equipment.
Speed and accuracy in executing tasks.
Familiarity with industry best practices for food safety and sanitation.
A positive and professional attitude with coworkers and guests.
If you're ready to bring your talent to a place where quality and passion meet, apply now and be part of the Hard Rock Cafe Gothenburg team!
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-26
E-post: rekrytering@hardrock.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Got Rock AB
(org.nr 556228-9974)
Kungsportsavenyen 10 (visa karta
)
411 36 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Hard Rock Cafe Jobbnummer
9081563