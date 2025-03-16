light truck driver

DK Logistics AB / Fordonsförarjobb / Stockholm
2025-03-16


We are looking for drivers to drive light trucks for deliveries around Stockholm.
Working hours:
Monday-Sunday (not fixed, depending on route).
Criteria for applicants:
Driving license B
Swedish or EU driving license
Very good Swedish or English
Good location and problem-solving skills.
Reliable, driven & with a positive attitude
able to work at a fast pace
Immediately available
Send your CV to support@dklogistics.se and mark the application with "sthlm.
Employment as soon as possible
Apply only if you are flexible with time and can work at a fast pace.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-15
E-post: support@dklogistics.se

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
DK Logistics AB (org.nr 559427-4309)
Upplagsvägen 38 (visa karta)
120 60  ÅRSTA

Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort.

Jobbnummer
9224599

