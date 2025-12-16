License Compliance Manager
We are looking for a License Compliance Manager for a global company in Gothenburg. Start is ASAP, 6 months limited contract to begin with. This role is 100% onsite in Gothenburg.
The License Compliance Manager is fundamental to our commitment to maintaining a robust and efficient IT environment. This role ensures effective software asset management and compliance with licensing agreements. The License Compliance Manager will manage software assets, optimize usage, and mitigate risks associated with software licensing. This position offers an exciting opportunity to contribute to the strategic goals of our IT operations and support the overall business objectives.
Key Responsibilities
• Software Asset Management: Oversee the lifecycle of software assets, including acquisition, deployment, maintenance, and retirement, ensuring compliance with licensing agreements. Specifically focusses on large and complex agreements where multiple service owners are involved.
• License Compliance: Monitor and enforce compliance with software licensing agreements, conducting regular audits and reviews to identify and address any discrepancies.
• Optimization: Analyze software usage and licensing data to identify opportunities for cost savings and optimization, ensuring efficient utilization of software resources.
• Risk Management: Develop and implement strategies to mitigate risks associated with software licensing, including legal and financial risks.
• Vendor Management: Collaborate with software vendors to achieve the optimal license compliance situation for us, manage renewals, and resolve any compliance issues.
• Compliance audits: conduct proactive and reactive compliance audits and reviews to ensure adherence to licensing agreements and address discrepancies to mitigate risks.
• Reporting: Prepare and present reports on software asset management and license compliance to senior management, providing insights and recommendations for improvement.
• Policy Development: Develop and maintain policies and procedures related to software asset management and license compliance, ensuring alignment with industry best practices.
• Training and Awareness: Conduct training sessions and awareness programs for employees to ensure understanding and adherence to software licensing policies.
• Collaboration: Work closely with IT infrastructure and application service managers, Cyber Security, and other (cross-functional) teams to ensure integrated and effective software asset management practices.
Key Qualifications:
• Education: Bachelor's degree in Information Technology, Computer Science, Business Administration, or a related field; relevant certifications in software asset management or license compliance preferred.
• Experience: 10+ years of experience in software asset management, license compliance, or a related field, with a proven track record of managing software assets and ensuring compliance.
• Knowledge: Strong understanding of software licensing agreements, compliance requirements, and industry best practices.
• Skills: Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills, with the ability to interpret complex licensing agreements and data.
• Communication: Strong communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to effectively engage and negotiate with vendors and stakeholders.
• Attention to Detail: High level of attention to detail and accuracy in managing software assets and compliance records.
• Proactive: Ability to proactively identify and address compliance issues, ensuring continuous improvement in software asset management practices.
• Team Player: Collaborative mindset with the ability to work effectively in cross-functional teams and contribute to the overall success of IT operations.
• Excellent English language skills both in spoken and in writing.
This is a full-time consultant position in Gothenburg through Incluso. Start is ASAP, 6 months limited contract to begin with, with possibility of extension after that. This role is 100% onsite in Gothenburg. Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
