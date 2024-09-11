Ledare för digitala ändringar
2024-09-11
Job Title: Head of Digital Transformation
Location: Stockholm, Sweden
Type: Part-time (50%), permanent
We are looking for a Head of Digital Transformation to lead Digital Trace Sweden's journey towards digital innovation and optimization. The successful candidate will have a unique blend of leadership, technical expertise, and experience in managing digital projects, particularly in the fields of IT development and BIM Building Information Medeling.
Key Responsibilities
Lead and drive the digital transformation strategy across the organisation
Oversee the implementation and integration of Autodesk software and BIM processes
Ensure alignment with ISO 19650 standards in all BIM related projects
Manage cross functional teams to ensure successful execution of digital initiatives
Develop and maintain digital workflows, ensuring continuous improvement and innovation
Facilitate internal training and development for teams on digital tools and methodologies
Required Qualifications
Leadership experience, preferably in a technical or digital transformation role
In depth knowledge of Autodesk products and BIM processes combined with knowledge of DLT
Strong understanding of ISO 19650 standards and their applications in the construction industry
IT development experience, with focus on implementing and managing digital tools and software
Must be proficient in both spoken and written English and/or Scandinavian language
Preferred Qualifications
Strong project management skills
Excellent communication and team management abilities
Experience in change management and driving organizational digital adoption
What we offer
Competitive salary and comprehensive benefits
A dynamic and innovative work environment
Opportunities of professional development and growth
If you are passionate about digital transformation and have the qualifications we are looking for, we encourage you to apply!
Please send your application and CV to Heidi Kjörsvik, heidi@tra-ce.com
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-23
