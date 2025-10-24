Learning Specialist
2025-10-24
WHY YOU SHOULD JOIN US
As a Learning specialist, you'll be part of our Tech Academy team, at the heart of shaping impactful learning experiences across our tech organization. You'll work closely with the Tech Academy Lead, Subject Matter Experts (SMEs), external learning partners and community leads to support upskilling within prioritized skills areas as well as continuous development initiatives.
WHAT YOU'LL DO
This is a dynamic and hands-on role for someone who thrives in a fast-paced collaborative environment and enjoys transforming complex technical knowledge into engaging learning experiences. You will work closely with internal stakeholders and external partners to design impactful learning journeys, support our learning platform and ensure data-driven improvements in everything we do.
Key responsibilities include:
Translate tech upskilling needs into engaging, high-impact learning initiatives
Design and curate learning content in collaboration with subject matter experts (SMEs), external partners and vendors
Manage the Tech Academy channel in our Learning Experience Platform (LXP), Learning Studio (EdCast), ensuring structured, role- and skills based learning journeys
Plan and facilitate tech-focused learning events
Coach SMEs in learning design and delivery
Promote a strong learning culture across the organization together with leaders
Build and maintain partnerships with key external learning providers and tech partners (e.g., Microsoft, Google Cloud, LinkedIn Learning)
WHO YOU ARE
We are looking for a person who loves working with others to turn ideas into action. You bring curiosity, creativity and structure to everything you do, and you thrive in cross-functional settings where collaboration drives results. You're comfortable navigating ambiguity while keeping things moving forward, and you communicate with confidence across both technical and non-technical audiences. Above all, you're passionate about creating true business impact through learning and development.
To succeed in this role, you have:
Proven experience in learning design, content curation and facilitation
Hands-on experience with LXP systems (e.g. EdCast)
Familiarity with learning content platforms like LinkedIn Learning, Pluralsight etc
Experience working with data and learning analytics and using AI as an enabler
Strong project management and stakeholder collaboration skills
Experience working in global complex matrix organizations
Ability to translate technical content into engaging learning formats
Experience creating learning initiatives in a tech environment and understanding agile ways of working
Additional information
This is a permanent position based in Stockholm, Sweden. The role is office-based, with a general expectation of being onsite four days a week. If you feel your experience, skills and ambitions are right for this role, please apply by sending your CV in English as soon as possible.
WHO WE ARE
H&M Group is a global company of strong fashion brands and ventures. Our goal is to prove that there is no compromise between exceptional design, affordable prices, and sustainable solutions. We want to liberate fashion for the many, and our customers are at the heart of every decision we make.
We are made up of thousands of passionate and talented colleagues united by our shared culture and values. Together, we want to use our power, our scale, and our knowledge to push the fashion industry towards a more inclusive and sustainable future.
WHY YOU'LL LOVE WORKING HERE
At H&M Group, we are proud to be a vibrant and welcoming company. We offer our employees attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe.
An example of our benefits:
25% Staff discount on all our H&M Group brands, both in stores and online (H&M, COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories and ARKET).
H&M Incentive Program - HIP. Learn more about the program here.
With a presence in markets around the world, we offer extensive career development and international mobility.
JOIN US
Our uniqueness comes from a combination of many things - our inclusive and collaborative culture, our strong values, and opportunities for growth. But most of all, it's our people who make us who we are.
Take the next step in your career together with us. The journey starts here.
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Årstaängsvägen 13
106 38 STOCKHOLM
