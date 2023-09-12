Learning & Development Specialist in Eskilstuna
2023-09-12
Are you passionate about driving people growth and development within dynamic and innovative environment? Do you have a proven track record of designing and implementing effective learning strategies? Volvo Construction (Volvo CE) is seeking a skilled and motivated Learning and Development Specialist to join our Learning Strategy & Portfolio team.
The Team
The Learning Strategy & Portfolio team is now looking for a Learning and Development Specialist based in Eskilstuna. You'll have the opportunity to shape the learning landscape and contribute to the growth and success of our organization.
This is us, your new colleagues
The Competence Development and Delivery team is a global team of 50 people with a mission to secure a sustainable competitive advantage for our distribution network by delivering effective learning. As a Center of Competence (CoC), we belong to region Europe but work cross functionally to support all regions with best practices in competence development and working as effectively as possible with the available solutions.
Role description
As the Learning and Development Specialist you will, together with other L&D Specialists, play a crucial role in equipping our dealer network with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed. Key responsibilities include:
Developing and executing a holistic learning strategy aligned with organizational goals and stakeholders.
Designing comprehensive learning programs that cover product knowledge in the area of technical, sales, customer services, and more.
Identifying and developing a variety of learning methods, including e-learning, workshops, on-the-job training, and blended learning approaches, to ensure effective skill achievement.
Identifying and leveraging innovative technologies to enhance learning experiences for our dealer partners, ensuring engagement and knowledge retention.
Continuously assessing the effectiveness of learning initiatives through feedback analysis, performance metrics, and partner engagement to drive improvements.
Staying up to date with industry trends, best practices, and new technologies in learning and development to drive innovation in our approach.
Sharing optimal approaches and the successful use of methods in learning and development area, both within our organization and to other Volvo colleagues.
Drive and lead L&D development and strategy initiatives and projects.
Who are you?
To be successful in the role you have excellent communication, presentation, and interpersonal skills, with the ability to build strong relationships with dealer partners and internal teams.
Strong understanding of adult learning principles, instructional design methodologies, and modern learning technologies.
Leadership experience, with the ability to guide and mentor a team while fostering a culture of continuous improvement.
Since some of your stakeholders are international, your English skills are fluent.
Education & Experience Required Bachelor or higher education level required, degree in business or learning and development and/or equivalent experience from similar position.
Are we a perfect match?
If you like to see people grow and give them opportunities to develop their competence, we think you will be a good fit into our team.
You need to enjoy working cross-functionally to build strong relationships with internal and external stakeholders.
We expect you to be curious and full of energy for challenges and seize opportunities rather than problems.
You have a passion for your own development driving the growth of our organization and, of course, your own.
Do you recognize yourself? Apply to this position and ask me any questions!
Anna Fröjdfeldt, Head of Learning Strategy & Portfolio, phone: +46 73 765 63 94
We will do ongoing selection of candidates during the application period, so if you 're interested, we look forward receiving your application as soon as possible.
Kindly note that due to GDPR, we will not accept applications via mail.
