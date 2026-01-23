Learning & Development Coordinator - Leadership Programmes
Saab AB / Administratörsjobb / Linköping Visa alla administratörsjobb i Linköping
2026-01-23
, Mjölby
, Åtvidaberg
, Finspång
, Motala
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Saab AB i Linköping
, Motala
, Norrköping
, Haninge
, Nyköping
eller i hela Sverige
Saab is a place where teamwork makes things fly. Literally. Join us and experience our supportive and friendly workplace.
Your Role
In this role, you will coordinate and administer Saab's leadership development initiatives, including leadership programmes and nomination processes. The role is hands-on and operational, with high expectations on structure, accuracy, prioritisation, and delivery.
You will be part of the Group Functions Learning & Development Coordination team and work closely with colleagues within Learning & Development and Talent Management, as well as a wide range of internal and external stakeholders. The environment is complex, with multiple parallel initiatives and competing priorities, requiring sound judgement and the ability to make clear trade-offs.
Alongside leadership development, you will be responsible for daily learning administration across other learning areas. This includes handling inquiries from learners, managers, and stakeholders, guiding users in systems and processes, and ensuring high-quality learning administration. You will actively contribute to improving workflows, strengthening structure, and supporting digital learning solutions.
You will play a key role in keeping programmes and activities on track by prioritising work, managing expectations, and setting clear boundaries when needed, while coordinating logistics, communication, documentation, invoicing, and follow-ups.
This role suits someone with professional maturity who is comfortable taking ownership, driving work forward, and navigating a role with high demands and visibility.
Key Responsibilities
* Coordinate and support leadership development programmes and nomination processes from planning to delivery, providing hands-on support to ensure a smooth participant experience
* Act as a central point of contact for participants, managers, suppliers, and internal stakeholders, confidently managing expectations and priorities
* Manage programme administration, communication, documentation, and follow-ups with a high level of accuracy and professionalism
* Coordinate suppliers and programme logistics, including agreements, processes, conferences, and hotel bookings
* Support financial administration, including invoicing, purchase orders, cost follow-up, and basic reporting
* Work closely with colleagues in Learning & Development and Talent Management to establish clear ways of working and drive continuous process improvements
* Handle sensitive and confidential information with integrity, discretion, and sound judgement
Your Profile
You are a structured, confident, and experienced professional who thrives in a coordinating role with high expectations. You are comfortable working in a fast-paced environment with competing priorities and multiple stakeholders. You can set priorities, make decisions, and push back when needed to ensure focus, quality, and timely delivery.
You take ownership naturally, are pragmatic and solution-oriented, and have the confidence to challenge, ask questions, and drive work forward even under pressure.
Required Skills
* Strong organisational and administrative skills with a high level of attention to detail
* Proven ability to manage multiple parallel processes and competing priorities
* Experience in system administration and working in structured processes
* Strong ability to prioritise work, make sound decisions, and manage expectations in complex stakeholder environments
* Clear, confident, and professional communication skills, both verbally and in writing
* Ability to work independently and take full responsibility for delivery
* Experience collaborating with stakeholders across different functions and levels
* Fluent in Swedish and English
Desired Skills
* Experience supporting leadership development, talent programmes, nomination processes, or large-scale learning initiatives
* Background in HR, Learning & Development, Talent, or similar roles with a strong coordination and administration focus
* Experience working with administrative systems, digital learning solutions, and programme logistics
* Understanding of financial administration, such as invoicing, purchase orders, and cost tracking
* High level of integrity and confidence in working with confidential and sensitive information
This role is ideal for someone who enjoys being at the center of the operation, ensuring that learning and leadership initiatives run smoothly through strong coordination, structure, and collaboration.
Kindly observe that this is an ongoing recruitment process and that the position might be filled before the closing date of the advertisement, you can send us your application in either Swedish or English.
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be part of
Explore a wealth of possibilities. Take on challenges, create smart inventions, and grow beyond. This is a place for curious minds, brave pioneers, and everyone in between. Together, we achieve the extraordinary, each bringing our unique perspectives. Your part matters.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 26,100 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations. Read more about us here Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "REQ_39383". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Saab AB
(org.nr 556036-0793) Arbetsplats
Saab AB Jobbnummer
9700880