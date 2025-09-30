Lean Engineer
2025-09-30
About the position
We are looking for an engaged and solution-oriented Lean Engineer to join our plant in Södra Vi Sweden. As a Lean Engineer, you will play a key role in developing and optimizing our production processes. With a strong focus on Lean Manufacturing, you will drive improvement initiatives that contribute to increased productivity, higher quality, and stronger competitiveness.
Your responsibilities
Lead and facilitate lean projects, workshops, and kaizen activities.
Identify areas for improvement in production flows and implement sustainable solutions.
Develop and implement standardized work methods and support the organization in following them.
Train, coach, and inspire employees and managers in Lean tools and methodologies.
Collaborate closely with production, quality, maintenance, and logistics to create overall improvements.
Measure, analyze, and report the results of improvement initiatives, such as OEE, lead times, and quality outcomes.
Your profile
We are looking for someone with a genuine interest in continuous improvement, who thrives in a dynamic environment where change is a natural part of everyday life. You are analytical, structured, and capable of engaging others.
Qualifications
University degree in Industrial Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Production Engineering, or equivalent.
Experience in improvement work within manufacturing industry, preferably in the automotive sector.
Strong knowledge of Lean Manufacturing and related tools (e.g. 5S, VSM, SMED, Kanban, Poka-Yoke).
Experience with Six Sigma or TPM is considered a merit.
Ability to analyze data and present results in a clear and structured manner.
Strong communication skills in both English and Swedish, spoken and written.
Willingness to travel as part of the role.
We offer
An exciting role in a global and innovative environment.
Opportunities to influence and develop future production processes.
Strong development opportunities and close collaboration with skilled colleagues.
A workplace characterized by a culture of improvement, commitment, and teamwork.
Application
Does this sound like the right challenge for you? Please send your application via the link with CV and cover letter no later than 20251031. Selection will be made continuously. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Metallfabriken Ljunghäll AB
(org.nr 556218-2880)
N.Storgatan 41 (visa karta
)
598 71 SÖDRA VI Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Ljunghäll AB Jobbnummer
9532244