Lead System Engineer - Abtery AB - Elektronikjobb i Göteborg

Prenumerera på nya jobb hos Abtery AB

Abtery AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg2021-07-05ARE YOU THE ONE?Abtery is a young and innovative company within development of advanced electric drive systems. We offer exciting and challenging work opportunities in a fast growing and developing company. We are a diverse and dynamic crew, appreciating every competence and experience. We offer you an innovative atmosphere and a culture of team spirit where sharing knowledge and finding new ways to tackle our challenges together, is the key.We have an ever-growing demand on our services and need to strengthen our team. We are therefore seeking a Lead System Engineer to join our crew. Are you the one that will join us for the exciting journey?WHAT WILL YOU WORK WITH?As a Lead System Engineer, you are responsible of system design and architecture development. You will be responsible to set the project requirements together with customer and the system responsibility throughout the development process, including concept generation, detail design, test and validation, and ensuring that the project goals are fulfilled.Also included in the daily work:Lead technical communication with suppliers and customers through the complete product development lifecycleSecure all interfaces/integration of components in the complete systemEnsure that the designs follow applicable business and industry standards, as well as safety aspectsReview and approval of technical solutions, electrical schematics, and validation plansIdentify opportunities and implement changes to improve products or processes and reduce costsAt Abtery, we work both individually and in teams, supporting development projects with know-how and expertise within our respective fields. You will have the possibility to be a part of tight and agile crew of experts, where your opinion matters.WHO ARE YOU?We believe that you have a Bachelor's or Master's degree in Electrical/Electronic Engineering or equivalent with at least 5 years of professional experience within the field. Sincere technological interest with the ability to analyze data and propose design solutions, including planning, task prioritization and coordinating the team's daily work to solve problems effectively.You should have experience in:Product development processDevelopment of electric drive systemsDevelopment of battery systemsElectrical system/architecture designVery good knowledge of English (written and spoken) is essential.WHAT DO WE OFFER?You will have the possibility to work in a team of people with diverse backgrounds and nationalities who all share the same goals. Everybody is dedicated to push their limits, learn and develop. We are not like other companies, we believe there is a better way. At Abtery we don't see limits, only opportunities.We are passionate and proud about everything we do. At Abtery we believe that we are unique due to our crew. If you have an open mindset to new innovative ways of working and want to be part of a global and agile team, then you are the perfect fit. We look forward to receiving your application.2021-07-05Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-07-25Abtery ABLindholmspiren 741756 Göteborg5848190