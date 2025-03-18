Lead System Designer
2025-03-18
Bring more to life.
Are you ready to accelerate your potential and make a real difference within life sciences, diagnostics and biotechnology?
At Cytiva, one of Danaher's 15+ operating companies, our work saves lives-and we're all united by a shared commitment to innovate for tangible impact.
You'll thrive in a culture of belonging where you and your unique viewpoint matter. And by harnessing Danaher's system of continuous improvement, you help turn ideas into impact - innovating at the speed of life.
Working at Cytiva means being at the forefront of providing new solutions to transform human health. Our incredible customers undertake life-saving activities ranging from fundamental biological research to developing innovative vaccines, new medicines, and cell and gene therapies.
At Cytiva you will be able to continuously improve yourself and us - working on challenges that truly matter with people that care for each other, our customers, and their patients. Take your next step to an altogether life-changing career.
Learn about the Danaher Business System which makes everything possible.
We're looking for a Lead System Designer to join our Custom Engineering department at Cytiva in Uppsala. This position reports to the Sr Manager for Functional Design and will be an on-site role.
As Lead System Designer at Custom Engineering you will be working primarily on customized customer projects together with cross-functional project teams consisting of 8 to 10 people. Each project typically lasts between 6-12 months. In this role, you will take responsibility for the functionality and quality of the customized bioprocess product, including specifications, component and equipment selection as well as regulatory compliance. Your daily activities will be to work closely with the other design disciplines (Mechanical, Automation and Electrical Design Engineering) to ensure that all customer requirements are captured and implemented into the product. At the end of the project, the customer will perform an acceptance test of the equipment at our facility where you will represent the design team and support the customer with technical knowledge.
Cytivas customers are based across the globe, and a few business trips per year may be required as well as some early or late conference calls depending on projects and region.
What You'll Do:
Read customer specifications and translate these into specifications and designs.
Perform design reviews internally and externally together with the customer.
Coordinate design activities between functions (Mechanical, Electrical and Automation design).
Ensure regulatory compliance of your products.
Act as a support function for Service, Manufacturing and Verification.
Who you are:
This position requires an MSc or BSc in Engineering, Physics or Biotechnology, or equivalent.
You have several years of documented experience from working with product development or process development within a regulatory controlled industry or environment.
Experience in performing and/or leading technical investigations and reports (CAPA investigations, component evaluations, etc).
Fluency in English, both written and oral is a requirement. Fluency in Swedish is an advantage.
It would be a plus if you also possess previous experience in:
Knowledge of project management techniques and models.
Experience from technical roles within the Life Science industry.
Experience from working in PDM system.
To be successful in this role, you should have a deep-rooted technical interest, strong quality-focus, and enjoy working in smaller project teams. Excellent communication skills are essential, and you should be comfortable presenting technical solutions to customers.
Interview and selection will happen continuously and an opening can be filled before last day of application. For questions and more information about the role please contact hiring manager Joakim Eklund, Sr Manager - Functional Design, joakim.eklund@cytiva.com
.
Join our winning team today. Together, we'll accelerate the real-life impact of tomorrow's science and technology. We partner with customers across the globe to help them solve their most complex challenges, architecting solutions that bring the power of science to life.
For more information, visit www.danaher.com.
