Lead Project Manager at Electromobility

Electromobility is changing the automotive world, and we are now looking for you who want to be part of this change happening in our industry! The Electromobility organization is responsible for the complete development lifecycle of our electric powertrains - from advanced engineering through product development into the maintenance phase. Together we drive the transition from conventional powertrains to electromobility based on cutting-edge engineering, state-of-the-art research, and well-proven technology within the Volvo Group. By joining us, you'll be part of a global and diverse team of highly skilled professionals who work with passion, trust each other, and embrace change to stay ahead.
About the role
Do you want to be part of the technology shift for the Volvo Group and lead the projects developing our future electric drivelines? Then you might be our new Lead Project Manager! You will be responsible for a major program of strategic projects within Electromobility and work with a broad perspective from concept development in the early phases - to the later phases managing planning, development, and delivery.
Electromobility is developing the complete electric propulsion systems for all Volvo Group business areas. You will join a team of project managers responsible for driving the development of hardware, software and systems in the areas of energy storage in batteries, electric motors and drive systems, electrical distribution and charging system and electric propulsion control.
In this role, you will be instrumental in delivering the future electromobility solutions. Are you ready to take on the challenge? Join our rocketing change journey today! Apply here!
Your main responsibilities will be to...
• lead major program of projects within Electromobility and report to executive level and steering committees. You will manage a major strategic program according to set targets and business objectives as well as lead cross functional teams and work in close dialogue with vehicle team/s. You will take an active role in improving ways of working to maximize customer value output.
We are looking for a...
• trusted leader with strong drive who knows how to spark team engagement. Someone who has great networking and communication skills. You have a business mindset, the ability to prioritize and focus on key areas to secure maximum customer value in a fast-changing environment.
Requirements:
University degree in Engineering or equivalent
10+ years experienced in project management and/or line management
Experience of leading large projects as well as all stages of a project
Experienced in the automotive industry
Great organizational skills
Fluent in English, verbally and in writing
Strong drive and high energy level with ability to contribute to create a high performing working culture
It is meretricious if you have...
Project Management and/or Agile certification
Experience in CAST (Common Architecture and Shared Technology)
Does this sound interesting? Apply now!
Why Volvo Group Trucks Technology?
Here, you will get an opportunity to work together with highly skilled colleagues in an exciting, global environment which provides opportunities to develop both professionally and personally. Our daily work is performed in an international environment, allowing us to interact with highly committed colleagues from different cultures. We trust the individual and act as a team, stay close to the product and provide opportunities for professional and personal growth.
Can you already imagine yourself working in our team?
If our entrepreneurial spirit, adaptability, and customer-focused mindset light your inner fire, we might be a great match!
Feel free to contact us if you have further questions.
Hiring Manager
Mattias Simonsen
Director Electric Propulsion Cab Over mattias.simonsen@volvo.com
